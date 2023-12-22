This Sentell’s Intel rep has the latest with 4-star junior OT Micah Debose. He ranks as the nation’s No. 4 OT and the No. 26 overall prospect for 2025 on the 247Sports Composite ratings. The On3 Industry Ranking has him as the nation’s No. 1 IOL and the No. 38 overall recruit.

Micah Debose had been committed to Georgia since January of 2023. The extremely talented Alabama native had taken a good look at all things Athens before he did.

The ‘Dawgs had prioritized him early. Earlier than in-state powers like Auburn and Alabama. Earlier than another strong SEC program like LSU.

But those teams aren’t blind. They can see the film from a prospect that the 247Sports Composite has ranked as the nation’s No. 4 junior OT prospect for 2025. The On3 Industry Ranking has the five-sport ATH at Vigor High in Mobile as the nation’s No. 1 IOL prospect for his class.

Those schools, including Ohio State, kept checking in on Debose. The Georgia Bulldogs also signed six outstanding O-line prospects in the 2024 class on Wednesday on the first day of the early signing period.

Sonething was likely to give. And it did on Friday morning.

The 4-star OT opted to reopen his recruitment and decommit from Georgia. Debose shared that news via social media regarding his decision.

The 6-foot-5, 315-pound rising senior at Vigor High School in Mobile now becomes one of the most attractive undecided O-line prospects in the 2025 class.

Debose had visited several of those programs this fall, including Georgia. He’s decided that the decision he made back on January 16, 2023 now requires further review.

Did you know the weekly DawgNation.com "Before the Hedges" program is available as an Apple podcast? Click to check it out and download it.

SENTELL'S INTEL

(check on the recent reads on Georgia football recruiting)