Georgia-Alabama ‘collision course,’ deeper dive reveals better path to SEC title game

It’s not much of a surprise to see Georgia projected to play Alabama in the SEC Championship Game once again as the preseason narrative settles in. An ESPN-Plus pay article written by CFP expert Heather Dinich is the most recent to echo that common theme, suggesting a “collision course” that would pit Kirby Smart against his former boss for the fourth time.

Smart has led at halftime of each of the first three meetings — including last season in Tuscaloosa, despite UGA’s quarterback woes — but UGA has yet to finish the job against Nick Saban. The Bulldogs, after all, are considered a strong favorite in the SEC East Division while the Tide has become the league standard with Coach Nick Saban winning six national titles since taking over the program in 2007. There are several tangible reasons to pencil in Georgia for the Dec. 4 SEC Championship Game in Mercedes-Benz Stadium. Most obvious is the sterling play QB JT Daniels exhibited at the end of last season, ranking as the highest-rated returning passer in the nation from the time he stepped onto the field on Nov. 21 and threw for 400 yards in a 31-24 win over Mississippi State. Then, there is the Bulldogs’ daunting defensive front, anchored by Jordan Davis and expected to lead the nation in rushing defense for what would be a third-straight season. But Georgia’s likelihood of winning the East — and the SEC, as Alabama lost six first-round picks — has as much to do with a more favorable schedule.

The Bulldogs open with a challenging neutral site game at 7:30 p.m. on Sept. 4 against Clemson in Charlotte, N.C., but the slate softens considerably after that: • Sept. 11 vs. UAB, Athens • Sept. 18 vs. South Carolina, Athens • Sept. 25 at Vanderbilt The October schedule steps up with capable, though not daunting SEC opponents: • Oct. 2 vs. Arkansas, Athens

• Oct. 9 at Auburn • Oct. 16 vs. Kentucky, Athens • Oct. 30 vs. Florida, Jacksonville November features a schedule that should spark more momentum: • Nov. 6 vs. Missouri, Athens • Nov. 13 at Tennessee

• Nov. 20 vs. Charleston Southern, Athens • Nov. 27 at Georgia Tech Dinich’s ESPN article claims the SEC “could be one of the weakest divisions in the country,” based on Florida’s challenging reloads at quarterback, receiver and on defense. The Gators’ schedule also features a Sept. 18 home game against Alabama along with an Oct. 16 road trip to LSU. For all the talk of Alabama dominance, Georgia might actually be a safer bet to make it to the SEC Championship Game in Atlanta because of the threat’s the Tide must overcome in the West. In addition to LSU, Texas A&M is considered a threat. The Aggies’ defense is respected to that great extent, even with A&M losing four offensive line starters and quarterback Kellen Mond.

Ole Miss’ has an explosive offense with quarterback Matt Corral returning that has some believing the Rebels could be an outside threat, as well. RELATED: Phil Steele magazine gives Matt Corral first-team nod over JT Daniels Dinich’s other early CFP favorites include Clemson (ACC), Oklahoma and Iowa State (Big 12), Ohio State (Big Ten) and Oregon (Pac-12). There has been a great deal of discussion about the CFP expanding to 12 teams, but CFP Executive Director Bill Hancock has indicated the earliest that could happen is 2023. The expansion proposal is currently under further review.

