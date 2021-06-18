12-team College Football Playoff moving forward, but more feedback necessary

ATHENS — The 12-team College Football Playoff proposal earned praise and the necessary approval to be forwarded on to the next step in its potential implementation as early as the 2023 season. The 12-team playoff proposal will next be reviewed and discussed by the CFP board of managers next week in Dallas. The board of managers is made up of university presidents representing all 10 FBS conferences and Notre Dame.

An appointed four-person subcommittee made up of SEC commissioner Greg Sankey, Big 12 commissioner Bob Bowlsby, Mountain West commissioner Craig Thompson, and Notre Dame AD Jack Swarbrick, came up with the proposal. It was announced on June 10, two years in the making. "It's important that we consider the opportunity for more teams and more student-athletes to participate in the playoff," the subcommittee statement said. "After reviewing numerous options, we believe this proposal is the best option to increase participation, enhance the regular season and grow the national excitement of college football." CFP executive director Bill Hancock said that, in addition to the board of managers review, there will feasibility assessments and more feedback will be sought from student-athletes, coaches and administrators. "Vetting with everyone on campus will be an important element," Hancock said in a CFP release issued on Friday. "The working group's proposal was the first step in a long process. It's important to reach out and listen to a wide variety of people involved in college football."

The 12-team playoff proposal selects the six highest-ranked conference champs, and then the next six highest-ranked teams to form the field. The top four teams earn a bye, and teams 5 through 12 play in the first round of the playoffs, with the higher-seeded team playing host on its respective campus. Those games would take place within two weeks of the conference championship games. The quarterfinals, CFP Semifinals and CFP Championship Game would all be played at neutral sites. The quarterfinals would be played on Jan. 1 or Jan. 2 on occasions that New year's Day falls on Sunday or adjacent day. The CFP Semifinals and CFP Championship Game dates are to be determined.

This four-team model remains in effect for this season's College Football Playoff format. The CFP Selection Committee will determine the best four teams, and the No. 1 team will play the No. 4 team and No. 2 will play No. 3. This season's CFP Semifinals will take place on Dec. 31 at the Goodyear Cotton Bowl Classic in Arlington, Texas, and the Capital One Orange Bowl in Miami Gardens, Fla. The CFP Championship game is on Jan. 10, 2022, in Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis.

UGA News