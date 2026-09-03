UGA fans are very concerned that 2028 5-star QB Jayden Wade will eventually leave the Dawgs at the altar.

But on this edition of DawgNation’s recruiting show Before The Hedges, Wade says he wants to do things at Georgia that no one has ever done.

Our insiders Jeff Sentell and Kaylee Mansell break down where Wade’s commitment stands and show you some of his highlights from last week.

Jeff also went down to Florida to catch up with Wade to get the answer to the most important question on if Wade will stay with the Dawgs, as he begins his junior year of high school. Wade is very candid in his answers and his confidence.

Later, we look at the top highlights from UGA commits on the field last week with our Mansell’s Details segment. Plus, our Dawg of the Week is 5-star TE Jaxon Dollar who had an incredible performance on both side of the ball.

Then we get some Sentell’s Intell on the first game of the season and the freshman we expect to get a lot of playing time against Tennessee State. Plus, we finish up our UGA Next Generation series with why we expect big things from this big man, DL Valdin Sone.

Before The Hedges drops every Wednesday at 7 pm.