By Connor Riley, DawgNation Staff
7A Georgia High School Football Rankings
With Georgia High School Football in full swing, let’s take a look at the current standings for the AAAAAAA Class.
Kaylee Mansell
Kirby Smart will love what Marcus Rosemy-Jacksaint had to say about his …
ATHENS — Marcus Rosemy-Jacksaint has had the two best statistical games of his career in consecutive weeks. He hauled in 7 passes in the win over South Carolina and followed …
Connor Riley
SEC Power Rankings: Georgia making history but sideshows capturing …
ATHENS — The national media attention is bouncing all over the country, from one sideshow and trending topic to the next.
Mike Griffith
Georgia football podcast: Hugh Freeze’s strange comments about UGA rivalry …
Georgia football is the No. 1 topic every day on DawgNation Daily — the daily podcast for fans of the national champion Georgia Bulldogs. Catch up on everything happening …
Brandon Adams
National media doesn’t see Georgia as the No. 1 team in college …

Connor Riley
Georgia football projected travel roster for first SEC road game of …

Connor Riley
Kirby Smart will love what Marcus Rosemy-Jacksaint had to say about …

Connor Riley
7A Georgia High School Football Rankings

Kaylee Mansell
Impressive 2025 in-state WR Travis Smith Jr. already ‘loves’ the way …

Jeff Sentell
