Georgia football is the No. 1 topic every day on DawgNation Daily — the daily podcast for fans of the national champion Georgia Bulldogs. Catch up on everything happening with UGA athletics with host Brandon Adams and the DawgNation experts as they break down the latest Georgia football recruiting news and discuss coach Kirby Smart’s quest to keep the Bulldogs on top of the college football world. On episode No. 2,040 (Sept. 26, 2023) of the podcast, Georgia fans can hear a discussion about some rather odd comments from Auburn coach Hugh Freeze ahead of Saturday’s rivalry showdown with Georgia.

Georgia football podcast: Hugh Freeze’s strange comments about UGA rivalry draw strong reaction

Beginning of the show: Georgia and Auburn play each year in the game famously known as the “Deep South’s Oldest Rivalry,” but this week, the Tigers’ first-year coach Hugh Freeze seemed to downplay the intensity of the series during his weekly press conference.

Freeze was quickly corrected regarding Auburn fans’ true feelings about UGA -- and unfortunately for him, that wouldn’t be the only off-mic correction he’d receive during Monday’s media session.

I’ll discuss more about Freeze’s strange remarks on today’s show.

15-minute mark: I discuss the outlook for UGA quarterback Carson Beck as he prepares to make his first road start on Saturday.

20-minute mark: DawgNation’s Connor Riley joins the show to preview Saturday’s game against the Tigers.

40-minute mark: I take a look at other SEC headlines including a look back on some notable games from Week 4.

End of show: I award a Golden Shoe winner and share the Gator Hater Countdown.