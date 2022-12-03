Dawgnation Logo
WATCH: Georgia’s opening score in the SEC Championship Game will be one to remember

Georgia team captain Christopher Smith returned a blocked field goal 96 yards to open the scoring in the SEC Championship Game on Saturday.
Jeff Sentell / Dawg
@mikegriffith32
Posted

ATLANTA — Georgia football struck first in the SEC Championship Game, and the Bulldogs did it in a most unconventional — and spectacular way.

Georgia junior Nazir Stackhouse blocked a 32-yard field goal attempt, and after the blocked ball squirted to the UGA 4-yard line, senior captain Christopher Smith scooped it up and returned it 96 yards with 3:33 left in the first quarter.

