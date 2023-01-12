The big story Kirby Smart wants Georgia football fans to know after UGA wins another national title

LOS ANGELES — Kirby Smart usually doesn’t care at all what the media has to write or say about his program. It’s not his job to do PR for his football team. But the Georgia head coach, fresh off winning a second-straight title, wanted to make sure that Georgia fans out there knew just how important the scout team was for the Bulldogs. As he had answered his final question, he could’ve just left and gone off celebrating. Super Bowl-winning quarterback Matthew Stafford was waiting nearby to congratulate both Smart and Bennett, who first rose to prominence as a scout team quarterback.

“Our defensive scout team did the most unbelievable job,” Smart said. “When we got TCU, I called them all in. I had the coaches meet with them. We made them meet and become this defense. And we said we’re going to do it better than they do it; you’re going to watch tape, sit in here, learn how to do it.” Related: WATCH Georgia QB Gunner Stockton: Why he’s still grinning despite not playing in 2022 One of those scout teamers was 2023 signee CJ Allen. He practiced with the team during bowl prep after enrolling early. He doesn’t yet have the bus schedule down for his classes, which started this week in Athens.

But he knew how to get lined up and give the Georgia offense a look it would see during Monday’s game. Safe to say it worked, as Georgia scored on 10 of its 12 possessions and scored a national championship game record of 65 points. “We had guys be their guys and do their defense exactly right. Until the last day we were walking in there, they were giving an unbelievable look,” Smart said. “That set our offense up for success. Scout team makes a difference, and we had a hell of a scout team to give these guys a look.” It wasn’t just players on the defensive scout team who went that extra mile, as those on the offensive side did as well. Quarterback Gunner Stockton served as the scout team quarterback all season, repping as Will Levis, CJ Stroud or whichever Georgia quarterback the Bulldogs happened to be playing that week.