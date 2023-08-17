Florida football is down — way down — and a road game at Oklahoma was replaced by a home game with Ball State.

“Maybe Georgia slips up against Ole Miss at home and then falls at Tennessee Nov. 18. Probably not,” Schlabach penned.

“Losing at Tennessee and then falling to Alabama or LSU in the SEC championship is probably a more plausible scenario.”

The thought here is that the most likely scenario for a two loss season would be losing in the SEC Championship Game, getting knocked out of a CFP bid, and then losing a bowl game.

Georgia has proven once before it can lose the SEC title game and bounce back and win a national championship if given the opportunity.

Schlabach correctly points out that UGA’s non-conference schedule in 2023 — unlike the one in 2021 which included a Top 5 win over Clemson — could mean one loss would be enough to give the Bulldogs out of the Top Four.