ATHENS — Texas is back — in the top 10 — but Georgia will be favored when the teams meet at 7:30 p.m. on Saturday.

The No. 5-ranked Bulldogs opened as a 6.5-point favorite, per DraftKings.com, to beat the Longhorns in the SEC showdown at Sanford Stadium.

There are multiple storylines for the game, chief among them both team’s College Football Playoff hopes being on the line.

Texas, with a 7-2 overall record, simply cannot afford another loss if it hopes to make the field as an at-large team.

The Bulldogs, at 8-1 overall, have also yet to clinch a spot in the 12-team field and would not want to fall among the two-loss teams vying for higher seeding,

The Longhorns, by most all counts, have underachieved after entering the campaign as the preseason No. 1-ranked team but fell out of the AP Top 25 following a 29-21 loss at Florida on Oct. 5.

Texas’ fall out of the Top 25 after five weeks represented the fastest a preseason No. 1-ranked team had fallen out of the AP Top 25 poll.

Now, Texas is back in the top 10 and riding a four-game win streak and coming off a bye week as it readies to avenge last season’s losses to Georgia.

The Bulldogs, winners of five in a row themselves, were twice an underdog to the Longhorns last season.

When Texas was a 3.5-point favorite to beat UGA in Austin last season, it was the first time in 50 games — going back to the 2021 season-opening game against Clemson, when Georgia was a 2.5-point underdog — that the Bulldogs had not been favored in a game.

Georgia shocked the Longhorns, 30-15, en route to facing them again in the SEC championship game.

Texas was again the favorite, by 2.5 points, and the Bulldogs, again, beat the Longhorns, 22-19 in overtime.

The game represented Gunner Stockton’s first significant action, as he came on in relief of starter Carson Beck, who injured his elbow on the final play of the first half.

Longhorns’ quarterback Arch Manning is another headliner in Saturday’s game, as his recruitment was believed to come down to Texas and Georgia.

The Bulldogs recruited Manning hard, and at one point were thought to be the favorite for his services.

But Texas, with offensive-minded head coach Steve Sarkisian, won out with its “All Gas, No Brakes” recruiting slogan.

Manning entered the season among the Heisman Trophy favorites, while Stockton was more of an afterthought among SEC quarterbacks.

But — surprise — it’s Stockton currently seventh among the Heisman Trophy betting favorites (+2500) while Manning is 14th (+30,000).

There will be more talk during the course of the week with the SEC Network’s “SEC Nation” set headed to Athens to provide pregame analysis and hype for the marquee game in the league.

Here are the odds for the games involving SEC teams this week:

South Carolina at Texas A&M (-18.5)

Arkansas at LSU (-6.5)

Oklahoma at Alabama (-7)

New Mexico State at Tennessee (-39.5)

Florida at Ole Miss (-13.5)

Texas at Georgia (-6.5)

Mississippi State at Missouri (-6)