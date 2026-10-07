ATHENS - There are not many venues in college football that have given Georgia as many fits as Bryant-Denny Stadium in Tuscaloosa, Alabama.

You could call it a curse, even a house of horrors — but one thing is for sure: it is not home sweet home.

Georgia is 2-9 all-time at Bryant-Denny, losing by an average of 12 points per game.

The last win came in 2007, when a young Matthew Stafford tossed a game-winning touchdown pass in overtime to beat the Crimson Tide 26-23.

Under coach Kirby Smart, Georgia is 0-2 at Alabama but came close in its last meeting back in 2024, losing 41-34.

Most of Georgia’s roster from then is no longer around, but there are still plenty of players who remember that night.

“I kind of got a sour taste in my mouth last time I was in the stadium in ’24. You know, got off slow. It was slow starting everything like that,” UGA offensive lineman Earnest Greene III said. “So, it’s really just a sour taste in my mouth from that game.”

Greene played 84 snaps at left tackle that game. Kicker Peyton Woodring remembers just how loud the crowd was that evening.

“They’re loud, they’re into it all game. It was a really good game last time that we played there,” Woodring said. “...The crowd’s always in it, especially at Alabama. It’s going to be a great crowd. So I think you just kind of have to be calm in all the chaos and focus on what you’re supposed to do, and just complete your job.”

While some Bulldogs will make their second trip to Saban Field, players like UGA defensive lineman Elijah Griffin get to experience this game atmosphere for the first time.

“We don’t back down from any challenges, and we run to the storm; we don’t run away from it,” Griffin said. “So you know we’re definitely 100% ready in my opinion.”

In two games against Alabama last year, Griffin combined for three tackles. So far he has seven through five games this year.

Despite the hype and national attention surrounding the UGA-Alabama matchup, Georgia keeps the approach the same no matter the team, each week of every season when preparing.

“We don’t put our opponents on a pedestal, or no matter who we’re playing, from the lowest tier to the highest tier,” Griffin said. “We all approach it the same, and for myself, I approach it the same because it is just another game.”

The Bulldogs enter Saturday’s 77th all-time meeting as slim 1.5-point underdogs. If that line holds through kickoff, it will mark the first time since the 2024 SEC Championship game that Georgia has not been favored.

“I don’t think we really look into that as much. You know, we just want to go out there and execute and play our best game as a team,” Griffin said. “... As long as we worry about us, we’ll get the job done.”

Another critical factor UGA will have to deal with is the weather.

Tuscaloosa is set to be bombarded with rain and wind with gusts up to 30-plus mph due to Tropical Storm Isaias. Right now, it is forecast to move inland late Friday or early Saturday.

Both schools and the SEC are monitoring this storm closely, but according to a statement released by Alabama Tuesday night, all systems are a go still for a 7:30 p.m. kickoff on Saturday.

“Alabama athletics is closely monitoring the weather forecast ahead of Saturday’s football game vs. Georgia,” UA athletics’ statement reads. “At this time, there are no plans to alter the contest. We will continue to observe conditions throughout the week and remain in communication with the Southeastern Conference office, as needed.”