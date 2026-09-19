FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — Georgia is traveling light in its road trip to Arkansas.

Due to SEC travel roster restrictions, the Bulldogs are only allowed to bring 74 players with them when they take on the Arkansas Razorbacks.

That means over 30 players were left at home for the SEC road opener.

“Playing on the road in the SEC, humility is always a week away,” Georgia coach Kirby Smart said earlier this week. “It’s a tough environment regardless of where you play in the SEC. There are no bad environments in the SEC. There are only raucous environments in the SEC. They’re really tough to play in.”

Below is a full list of who made the trip to Arkansas for Georgia. Saturday’s game starts at noon ET. The Bulldogs return home next week to take on Oklahoma, where Georgia will once again have its full roster at its disposal.

Georgia football travel roster for Arkansas

Quarterback (4): Gunner Stockton, Ryan Puglisi, Ryan Montgomery, Hezekiah Millender

Running back (5): Nate Frazier, Chauncey Bowens, Dwight Phillips Jr., Bo Walker, Nick Peal

Wide receiver (11): London Humphreys, Will Taylor Isiah Canion, Jeremy Bell, Sacovie White-Helton, Talyn Taylor, Landon Roldan, Thomas Blackshear, Tyler Williams, CJ Wiley, Craig Dandridge

Tight ends (5): Lawson Luckie, Jaden Reddell, Elyiss Williams, Kaiden Prothro

Offensive line (11): Earnest Greene, Drew Bobo, Jah Jackson, Michael Uini, Daniel Calhoun, Malachi Toliver, Dontrell Glover, Juan Gaston, Cortez Smith, Zykie Helton, Ekene Ogboko

Defensive line (10): Gabe Harris, Jordan Hall, Josh Horton, Joseph Jonah-Ajonye, Nnamdi Ogboko, Isaiah Gibson, Justin Greene, Elijah Griffin, JJ Hanne, Valdin Sone

Outside linebackers (3): Quintavius Johnson, PJ Dean, Khamari Brooks

Inside linebackers (7): Raylen Wilson, Terrell Foster Chris Cole, Justin Williams, Zayden Walker, AJ Kruah, Elijah Littlejohn

Defensive backs (13): Khalil Barnes, Zion Branch, Kyron Jones, Gentry Williams, KJ Bolden, Ellis Robinson, Demello Jones, Ja’Marley Riddle, Rasean Dinkins, Jontae Gilbert, Caden Harris, Blake Stewart

Specialists (5): Peyton Woodring, Drew Miller, Will Snellings Colton Dermer, Harran Zureikat

Georgia elected to bring four quarterbacks, something it hasn’t always done.

The Bulldogs do bring a freshman running back, but it is Nick Peal instead of Jae Lamar.

All five second year wide receivers make the trip, including Thomas Blackshear. He missed last week with a wrist injury.

No surprises at tight end or on the offensive line. Marcus Harrison’s injury opens up a spot.

Defensive line is pretty straight-forward. Valdin Sone is the lone freshman defensive lineman to make the trip.

Due to injuries, Georgia is very light at outside linebacker. The Bulldogs only brought three, with two being freshmen. Chase Linton and Amaris Williams are dealing with injuries.

Unsurprisingly, the defensive back room is the deepest position group on the roster. Thirteen made the trip in total.

Lastly, the backup snapper is Colton Dermer, while freshman Harran Zureikat is the backup punter and kicker.