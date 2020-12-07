Several Georgia football players up for individual honors and awards

ATHENS — Several Georgia football players are up for national and conference awards and honors even though it has not been a banner year for the No. 8-ranked Bulldogs.

Of the nominees for awards, Ray Guy Award semifinalist Jake Camarda would seem to have the best chance at winning the honor which goes to the best punter.

Camarda, a junior is averaging 47.79 yards per punt and has dropped 17 of his 29 attempts inside opponents’ 20-yard line. Camarda has the look of an All-SEC pick and potential All-American selection.

Redshirt sophomore kicker Jack Podlesny is a semifinalist for the Lou Groza Award, having connected on 10 of 12 field-goal attempts, including 2-of-2 beyond 50 yards. Podlesny has a shot at All-SEC honors, as well.

Georgia redshirt sophomore Azeez Ojulari is a semifinalist for the Bednarik Award. The former FWAA Freshman All-American and Shaun Alexander Freshman of the Year semifinalist is second in the SEC with 5.5 sacks and fifth in the league with 8.5 TFLs.

Ojulari would seem to be a shoo-in for All-SEC honors, even though he was left off the preseason teams.

Bulldogs inside linebackers Monty Rice and Nakobe Dean are semifinalists for the Butkus Award, which goes to the nation’s top linebacker.

Redshirt freshman offensive tackle Warren McClendon and true freshman receiver Jermaine Burton were both named to the second edition of the FWAA Freshman All-American Watch List last week.

Other strong Georgia All-SEC candidates would include offensive linemen Ben Cleveland and Jamaree Salyer and cornerback Eric Stokes.