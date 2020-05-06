Sportsbook updates Georgia football odds to win 2020 SEC Championship

William Hill Sportsbook sees the Bulldogs as just that, with Georgia having +450 odds to win the SEC this season — meaning if you bet $100, you would win $450. That is the second-best odds in the conference, behind Alabama. The Crimson Tide are a significant favorite at -135 to win, meaning you would have to bet $135 to win $100.

The Georgia Bulldogs have gone to three consecutive SEC championship games, winning the first one before dropping the last two. Thanks to a strong track record of recruiting and development, the Bulldogs are once again seen as one of the top contenders to win what has been the country’s top conference.

The Bulldogs and Crimson Tide are set to meet during the 2020 season, with a Sept. 19 date game in Tuscaloosa, Ala., on the calendar. This will be Georgia’s first trip to Alabama since the 2007 season, which is also the last time the Bulldogs beat Alabama.

Among SEC East teams, it’s a clear two-team race, as the Florida Gators have +600 odds to win the conference. The next closest SEC East team is Tennessee with +10,000 odds. The Bulldogs and Gators will play on Oct. 31 in Jacksonville, Fla. Georgia has won the past three meetings against Florida.

The Gators do have a more known commodity at the quarterback position, with Florida bringing back Kyle Trask for another season. Georgia has not named a starter yet but the perception is that Wake Forest graduate transfer Jamie Newman will get the starting job.

While Trask started 10 games for the Gators last season, Newman has yet to take a single snap even in practice for the Bulldogs. And the loss of spring practice reps due to COVID-19 will make things tough on what will be a new-look Georgia offense.

“It’s going to affect that quarterback more than anything in my opinion,” Kirby Smart told reporters in March “There’s no substitute for reps, I feel, and you can’t argue that we’re not going to lose reps. We’re losing reps.”

