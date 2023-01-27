Final recruiting rankings for 2023 Georgia football signees, commitments, targets

The four major recruiting services — On3, 247, ESPN and Rivals — have all made their final rankings updates for the 2023 cycle, giving us our best understanding to date of Georgia’s recruiting class. Overall, the Bulldogs sit with the No. 2 overall recruiting class for the 2023 cycle. Twenty-five players signed during the early signing period, with 18 of those members already on campus for Georgia. Some, such as cornerback AJ Harris and linebacker CJ Allen, went through bowl practices with the Bulldogs during their national championship run.

In total, seven signees finished with a 5-star ranking by at least one service and 22 of the 25 signees were rated as a 4-star prospect by at least one of the services. One of those 3-stars is kicker Peyton Woodring, who is the No. 1 ranked kicker by both ESPN and 247. Georgia is also expected to add to its recruiting haul next week. Offensive tackle commit Jamal Meriweather is expected to sign with Georgia on Wednesday, while priority tight end targets Walker Lyons and Duce Robinson will announce their recruiting decisions on National Signing Day. Below is the full breakdown of Georgia’s recruiting class for the 2023 cycle, with the recruiting ranking by each service listed as well. Georgia football 2023 signee recruiting rankings *Denotes Early Enrollee (National ranking/position ranking/state ranking) *5-star Damon Wilson, edge rusher(OLB for UGA), Venice, Fla., 6-foot-5, 235 pounds: On3 Consensus: No. 20 overall, No. 3 at his position, No. 5 player in Florida. 247Sports Composite: No. 20 overall, No. 3 at his position, No. 4 player in Florida. On3 raw: 22/5/5. Rivals: No. 11/3/4. ESPN: 35/4/11. 247Sports raw: 45/5/11.

*5-star Jordan Hall, defensive lineman(DT for UGA), Jacksonville, Fla., 6-foot-3, 310 pounds: On3 Consensus: No. 25 overall, No. 4 at his position, No. 6 player in Florida. 247Sports Composite: 39/4/10. On3 raw: 13/2/2. Rivals: 16/4/6. ESPN: 152/11/37. 247Sports raw 12/2/3 *5-star Raylen Wilson, inside linebacker, Tallahassee, Fla., 6-foot-1, 225 pounds: On3 Consensus: No. 29 overall, No. 4 at his position, No. 7 player in Florida. 247Sports Composite: 27/3/7. On3 raw: 18/1/3. Rivals: 79/6/18. ESPN: 15/2/4. 247Sports raw: 21/2/5 *5-star Monroe Freeling, offensive tackle, Mount Pleasant, SC., 6-foot-7, 290 pounds: On3 Consensus: No. 32 overall, No. 5 at his position, No. 1 player in South Carolina. 247Sports Composite: 32/5/1. On3 raw: 7/1/1. Rivals: 53/5/1. ESPN: No. 56/5/1. 247Sports raw: 33/6/1. *4-star A.J. Harris, cornerback, Phenix City, Ala. 6-foot, 190 pounds: On3 Consensus: No. 39 overall, No. 3 at his position, No. 5 player in Alabama. 247Sports Composite: 41/3/5. On3 raw: 87/10/8. Rivals: 41/5/5. ESPN: 37/4/4. 247Sports raw: 27/2/1 *4-star Sam M’Pemba, edge rusher(OLB for UGA), Saint Louis, Mo. (attended IMG Academy), 6-foot-3, 255 pounds: On3 Consensus: No. 44 overall, No. 6 at his position, No. 12 player in Florida. 247Sports Composite: 47/8/11. On3 raw: 136/15/27. Rivals: 10/2/2. ESPN: 33/3/9. 247Sports raw: 81/11/16 *4-star Joenel Aguero, safety, Danvers, Ma., 5-foot-11, 191 pounds: On3 Consensus: No. 47 overall, No. 3 at his position, No. 2 player in Massachusetts. 247Sports Composite: 37/3/2. On3 raw: 38/3/1. Rivals: 78/2/5. ESPN: 27/3/2/. 247Sports raw: 29/2/2

*4-star Gabe Harris, edge rusher (OLB for UGA), Valdosta, Ga. (attended IMG Academy), 6-foot-4, 245 pounds: On3 Consensus: No. 67 overall, No. 9 at his position, No. 16 player in Florida. 247Sports Composite: 65/12/16. On3 raw: 101/12/21. Rivals: 46/5/12. ESPN: 101/12/25. 247Sports raw: 96/13/20. *4-star Pearce Spurlin, tight end, Santa Rosa Beach, Fla., 6-foot-6, 240-pounds: On3 Consensus: No. 68 overall, No. 2 at his position, No. 17 player in Florida. 247Sports Composite: 76/2/19. On3 raw: 73/3/17. Rivals: 50/13/3. ESPN: 160/5/40. 247Sports raw: 105/5/25. *4-star CJ Allen, inside linebacker, Barnesville, Ga., 6-foot, 226 pounds: On3 Consensus: No. 76 overall, No. 6 at his position, No. 4 player in Georgia. 247Sports Composite: 72/5/4. On3 raw: 145/13/13. Rivals: 82/6/4. ESPN: 97/2/5. 247Sports raw: 48/4/4. 4-star Troy Bowles, inside linebacker, Tampa, Fla., 6-foot, 206 pounds: On3 Consensus: No. 88 overall, No. 7 at his position, No. 21 player in Florida. 247Sports Composite: 80/6/20. On3 raw: 226/22/45. Rivals: 86/7/22. ESPN: 41/4/12. 247Sports raw: 67/6/14. *4-star Tyler Williams, wide receiver, Lakeland, Fla., 6-foot-2, 200 pounds: On3 Consensus: No. 91 overall, No. 18 at his position, No. 22 player in Florida. 247Sports Composite: 93/17/23. On3 raw: 68/10/15. Rivals: 132/20/29. ESPN: 157/21/39. 247Sports raw: 110/17/28. 4-star Bo Hughley, offensive tackle, Fairburn, Ga., 6-foot-6, 295 pounds: On3 Consensus: No. 127 overall, No. 11 at his position, No. 8 player in Georgia. 247Sports Composite: 110/11/6. On3 raw: Unranked/25/34. Rivals: 104/6/6. ESPN: 108/9/7. 247Sports raw: 80/10/8.

*4-star Lawson Luckie, tight end, Norcross, Ga., 6-foot-3, 240 pounds: On3 Consensus: No. 144 overall, No. 8 at his position, No. 11 player in Georgia. 247Sports Composite: 143/8/10. On3 raw: 127/7/11. Rivals: 224/13/17. ESPN: 252/8/23. 247Sports raw: 68/2/6. *4-star Roderick Robinson, running back, San Diego, Calif., 6-foot-1, 238 pounds: On3 Consensus: No. 151 overall, No. 10 at his position, No. 11 player in California. 247Sports Composite: 190/14/14. On3 raw: 259/16/16. Rivals: 57/3/6. ESPN: 284/20/21. 247Sports raw: 241/19/14. 4-star Daniel Harris, cornerback, Miami, Fla., 6-foot-2, 175 pounds: On3 Consensus: No. 162 overall, No. 18 at his position, No. 35 player in Florida. 247Sports Composite: 163/19/36. On3 raw: 55/6/13. Rivals: 230/29/42. ESPN: 154/17/38. 247Sports: unranked/32/55. 4-star Chris Peal, cornerback, Charlotte, NC., 6-foot-1, 190 pounds: On3 Consensus: No. 166 overall, No. 21 at his position, No. 5 player in North Carolina. 247Sports Composite: 182/22/6. On3 raw: 83/9/4. Rivals: unranked/18 at safety/8. ESPN. 208/26/7. 247Sports raw: 232/25/8. *4-star Jamaal Jarett, defensive tackle, Greensboro, NC., 6-foot-5, 380 pounds: On3 Consensus: No. 182 overall, No. 20 at his position, No. 6 player in North Carolina. 247Sports Composite: 175/18/5. On3 raw: unranked/53/14. Rivals: 68/7/2. ESPN: unranked/29/16. 247Sports raw: 94/13/4 4-star Kelton Smith, interior offensive line (guard for UGA), Columbus, Ga., 6-foot-4, 315 pounds: On3 Consensus: No. 186 overall, No. 13 at his position, No. 14 player in Georgia. 247Sports Composite: 208/10/19. On3 raw: 106/8/6. Rivals: unranked/55/53. ESPN: 256/20/24. 247Sports raw: 183/17/8.

