On episode No. 1,872 (Jan. 25, 2023) of the podcast, Georgia fans can hear a discussion about what former UGA quarterback Jake Fromm said about the trio of signal callers vying to replace Stetson Bennett.

Georgia football podcast: Jake Fromm says UGA QB competition begins now

Beginning of the show: One of the biggest storylines for Georgia this year will be the need to replace former quarterback Stetson Bennett.

Bennett obviously leaves the Bulldogs as one of the most decorated players in program history, and his success no doubt creates a sizable void.