Georgia football podcast: Jake Fromm says UGA QB competition begins now
Georgia football is the No. 1 topic every day on DawgNation Daily — the daily podcast for fans of the national champion Georgia Bulldogs. Catch up on everything happening with UGA athletics with host Brandon Adams and the DawgNation experts as they break down the latest Georgia football recruiting news and discuss coach Kirby Smart’s quest to keep the Bulldogs on top of the college football world. On episode No. 1,872 (Jan. 25, 2023) of the podcast, Georgia fans can hear a discussion about what former UGA quarterback Jake Fromm said about the trio of signal callers vying to replace Stetson Bennett.
Beginning of the show: One of the biggest storylines for Georgia this year will be the need to replace former quarterback Stetson Bennett.
Bennett obviously leaves the Bulldogs as one of the most decorated players in program history, and his success no doubt creates a sizable void.
However, the three quarterback competing to follow in his footsteps -- Carson Beck, Brock Vandagriff and Gunner Stockton -- are all talented prospects, and it might not be a surprise if anyone from that trio eventually emerged.
Yet former UGA quarterback Jake Fromm said on DawgNation Daily this week that the challenge of earning the UGA quarterback position won’t just begin when spring practice starts in a few weeks. Fromm says it’s already started, and I’ll explain more on today’s show about what that means for the Bulldogs.
15-minute mark: I show an interesting photo from UGA coaches on the recruiting trail that possibly reveals a recruiting priority for the Bulldogs and perhaps calms some concerns over offensive coordinator Todd Monken’s future.
20-minute mark: DawgNation’s Mike Griffith joins the show.
40-minute mark: I take a look at other SEC headlines including a big contract extension for Josh Heupel at Tennessee.
50-minute mark: I share some interesting commentary from Bennett looking back on his time at UGA.
End of show: I award a Golden Shoe winner and share the Gator Hater Countdown.