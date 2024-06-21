Georgia has become an NFL factory of late, with 49 being drafted over the past five years. No school has had more players taken in that span.

And you can expect the 2025 NFL Draft class to be well-represented once again. ESPN’s Jordan Reid and Matt Miller mapped out their top 5 players at every position for the upcoming 2024 season.

A staggering 10 Bulldogs made the list. Quarterback Carson Beck and safety Malaki Starks were both ranked No. 1 at their respective positions by both analysts.

Below is a full list of where Reid and/or Miller had a Georgia prospect ranked.

Georgia football NFL draft rankings

Quarterback Carson Beck: Reid 1, Miller 1

Running back Trevor Etienne: Reid 4, Miller 5

Tight end Benjamin Yurosek: Reid 3, Miller 2

Offensive guard Tate Ratledge: Reid 4, Miller 3

Offensive tackle Earnest Greene: Reid’s No. 3 guard

Center Jared Wilson: Reid 2

Defensive end Mykel Williams: Reid 1, Miller 3

Defensive tackle Naz Stackhouse: Miller 5

Inside linebacker Jalon Walker: Miller 3

Safety Malaki Starks: Reid 1, Miller 1

The Bulldogs have had double-digit players taken in a single draft before, with 15 Georgia players selected in the 2022 NFL Draft. That is still the single draft record for players from a single school.

While NFL talent may not seem to have a bearing on college success, the last five national champions have all either had or tied for the most draft picks in said draft. Michigan had 13 in the 2024 NFL Draft after going 15-0 during the 2023 season.

Not all the players on the list will pan out as top draft picks entering this coming season, with players such as Yurosek, Ratledge and Stackhouse appearing on previous iterations of the list. There are also plenty of other players who could rise up the draft ranks over the course of the season. Few saw Georgia safety Tykee Smith as a third-round pick at this time last year.

Georgia saw six offensive players listed and four defensive players.

No school has more players listed by Reid and Miller than Georgia, with Ohio State coming in second with eight players. It’s not a coincidence that Georgia and Ohio State are seen as the top two teams in the sport entering the 2024 season.

The 2025 NFL Draft is still a long ways away, with the first round set for April 24, 2025. Georgia has much more pressing matters ahead of the 2024 season, which begins on Aug. 31 with a game against Clemson.