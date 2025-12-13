ATHENS — Georgia does not yet know who it will play next during its still ongoing 2025 season. The Bulldogs are safely in the College Football Playoff and await the winner of Ole Miss and Tulane.

But we do now know what the schedule will look like for Georgia’s 2026 slate, as the league unveiled the full conference schedule on Thursday.

Georgia will face a nine-game SEC schedule, trading a November game against Charlotte for a road trip to South Carolina.

While Georgia canceled a game against Louisville, the Bulldogs still have a marquee nonconference game with Georgia Tech scheduled for the end of the season. The Bulldogs will have 10 games against Power 4 foes next season.

The schedule is set in stone but the 2026 Georgia team is going to change significantly between now and when Georgia opens the season against Tennessee State on Sept. 5. The transfer portal is set to open on Jan. 2 and Georgia will have some attrition. The Bulldogs have already had two players from this team enter the transfer portal.

This time last year, Damon Wilson seemed like someone who was going to be a big-time contributor for the Georgia Bulldogs. Instead, he spent this past season with the Missouri Tigers.

Add in the NFL draft departures and potential injuries, it’s hard to know exactly what Georgia’s team will look like. But that won’t stop us from taking a stab at how next year’s Bulldogs perform against their schedule.

Tennessee State, Sept. 5, Athens

The Bulldogs open the season against an FCS foe. Expect Georgia to roll early as it looks to gain valuable experience for the younger parts of its roster. Georgia 48, Tennessee State 6

Western Kentucky, Sept. 12, Athens

Similar to the Tennessee State game in 2026 and the Charlotte and Marshall games last year, Georgia will want to handle business before the Bulldogs jump into SEC play. Western Kentucky is a good bit better than Charlotte or Marshall but Georgia should still win comfortably. Georgia 38, Western Kentucky 14

Arkansas, Sept. 19, Fayetteville, Arkansas

Georgia’s first road game of the season sees the Bulldogs head to Arkansas for the first time since 2020. Ryan Silverfield made some rather strong comments about the Georgia program this year and we doubt Kirby Smart will forget that. Georgia 45, Arkansas 3

Oklahoma, Sept. 26, Athens

Oklahoma comes to Athens for the first time ever in what should be one of the marquee games of the early season. Both teams are in the College Football Playoff this season and figure to once again field strong defenses. We like Georgia to come out with a win, but expect points to be at a premium. Georgia 17, Oklahoma 13

Vanderbilt, Oct. 3, Athens

Georgia has a rather long memory when it comes to Vanderbilt. It didn’t forget that the Commodores robbed Georgia of a Senior Day in 2020 and proceeded to beat Vanderbilt by the combined score of 117-0 in the next two years. With all the Jared Curtis drama and the fact that he’ll likely be starting, don’t be surprised if Smart makes a statement against a Vanderbilt team that will be losing a lot after a stellar season. Georgia 44, Vanderbilt 3

Alabama, Oct. 10, Tuscaloosa, Alabama.

Georgia seemed to have gotten the elephant off its back against the Crimson Tide in the SEC championship game. We’ll see if Georgia can go on the road and come away with a key road victory against what will still be a loaded Alabama team. This will be Georgia’s fourth consecutive SEC game and we think that stretch catches up with the Bulldogs as they suffer a close loss. Alabama 24, Georgia 20

Auburn, Oct. 17, Athens

If there is a trap game on this schedule, it’s this one. Georgia will be coming off an absolute war against Alabama the week before, while Auburn gets the week off. The Tigers will be led by new coach Alex Golesh. Auburn hasn’t won in Athens since 2005 but the schedule may set them up to do so. Especially if it can keep quarterback Deuce Knight from the transfer portal. Georgia 20, Auburn 16.

Florida, Oct. 31, Atlanta

It will be fascinating to see how new Florida coach Jon Sumrall navigates the transfer portal. Smart continues to be a big believer in the talent on Florida’s roster and if Sumrall can keep that in house, this game should once again be a test for Georgia. But without knowing that, we think Georgia passes this test again. Georgia 27, Florida 21

Ole Miss, Nov. 7, Oxford, Mississippi

With Lane Kiffin now at LSU, this game figures to be a lot less thorny. Georgia could get a preview of this game in the College Football Playoff in the event that Ole Miss beats Tulane. While there is talent on the 2025 Ole Miss team, it remains to be seen if Pete Golding can retain all of it. This prediction is a bet against Golding. Georgia 30, Ole Miss 13

Missouri, Nov. 14, Athens

Georgia hasn’t played Missouri since the 2023 season but under Eli Drinkwitz, the Tigers have found ways to play Georgia relatively tough. The 2022 and 2023 games were single-digit affairs. We think this one will be again, perhaps a surprise to those in Athens. Georgia 24, Missouri 16

South Carolina, Nov. 21, Columbia, South Carolina

What happens with Lanorris Sellers? He’s clearly a talented quarterback and led South Carolina to a 9-4 record in 2024. But the Gamecocks regressed this season and he could look to play elsewhere. Ditto goes for defensive end Dylan Stewart. But with this game being late in the season, and not early, we wonder what the motivation might be for the Gamecocks in what could be another bad season. Georgia 41, South Carolina 10

Georgia Tech, Nov. 28, Athens

Georgia Tech is losing a ton on the offensive side of the ball, both in terms of players and coaching. But Brent Key is going to have his side fired up for this game. Even if it ends in another loss, we expect this rivalry game to be a close battle so long as Key is in charge. Georgia 21, Georgia Tech 17

Projected record: 11-1