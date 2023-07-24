clock iconclock icon
By Mike Griffith, Dawgnation Staff
ATHENS — Former Georgia linebacker Adam Anderson was sentenced to a year in jail after pleading guilty to two misdemeanor counts of sexual battery on Monday.

Anderson was facing two felony rape charges leading up to his plea. He will turn himself into the Athens-Clark County jail on Saturday and is barred from contacting either of the two accusers, per an AJC.com report.

Per the report, “Athens Clarke-County District Attorney Deborah Gonzalez asked Superior Court Judge Eric Norris to sentence Anderson to 24 months, twice as long as the sentence that was issued. Gonzalez did not offer details in court about why prosecutors were agreeing to the plea deal.”

Anderson was charged in an Athens rape case dating back to October of 2021 in the early morning hours of the day leading up to Georgia’s trip to Jacksonville to play Florida. The accuser was a student and part-time worker in the university football office.

UGA suspended Anderson the following week, and his playing career with the Bulldogs was over halfway through the 2021 CFP Championship season.

Anderson, from Rome, Ga., was later charged with rape in Oconee County in a separate incident by a different accuser.

Anderson was a projected first-round NFL Draft pick during the 2021 season. The Bulldogs had an NFL-record 15 players selected in the 2022 draft.

