Adam Anderson top Georgia Bulldog on ESPN analyst preseason Top 50 NFL draft rankings
Georgia football has four players ranked within Todd McShay’s preseason Top 50 prospects, some names on the list more expected than others.
Outside linebacker Adam Anderson, the 6-foot-5, 235-pound “Frankenstein” that Kirby Smart has been building, is McShay’s top-ranked Bulldogs at No. 23 overall.
“Anderson is long and lean, and he definitely needs to get a little stronger,” McShay penned, “but he has the traits you want to see in an edge rusher.”
Georgia quarterback JT Daniels, however, was not among the six quarterbacks McShay listed among the top 50 overall NFL draft prospects.
Another Bulldogs’ player McShay didn’t note among the Top 50 in his ESPN-plus pay site article was defensive tackle Devonte Wyatt, who at 300 pounds runs a 4.85-second time in the 40-yard dash and has enjoyed a strong fall camp.
Wyatt, along with several other seniors, is on the Senior Bowl Watchlist.
Georgia tailback James Cook might be another candidate for McShay’s Top 50, provided he can show the durability to get through the season healthy. Cook has been sidelined by various injuries throughout his career.
Offensive lineman Jamaree Salyer projects as an offensive guard in the NFL, but his versatility could boost his NFL draft stock into the Top 50 before all is said and done.
Here’s how McShay had the Georgia players in his Top 50 ranked:
23. Adam Anderson OLB
26. Nakobe Dean ILB
42. Jordan Davis DT
47. George Pickens WR
