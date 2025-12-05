The No. 3 Georgia football team will take on the No. 9 Alabama Crimson Tide in a Week 15 college football game. Below you can find information on the game time, TV channel, odds and how to watch the game online.

The two teams will play for the 2025 SEC Championship, with the winner clinching an automatic bid into the College Football Playoff. This is a rematch, with Alabama having beaten Georgia 24-21 earlier this season.

Georgia football-Alabama: Game time for Week 15 game

The Georgia football-Alabama game is set for a 4:10 p.m. ET start on Saturday, Dec. 6.

Georgia football-Alabama: TV Channel for Week 15 game

The Georgia football-Alabama game will be broadcast on ABC. Chris Fowler, Kirk Herbstreit, Laura Rutledge and Holly Rowe will call the game.

Georgia football-Alabama: How to watch online, stream Week 15 game

The Georgia football-Alabama game will be streamed using the WatchESPN app. Click here to watch the game. You will need a subscription to watch.

Georgia football-Alabama: Odds, point spread, over/under for Week 15 game

Georgia is a 2.5-point favorite against Alabama. The total for the game is 48.5. Georgia is 5-7 against the spread this season.

2025 SEC Championship Game ticket information

For tickets to the 2025 SEC Championship Game, follow this link. Georgia will be on the south sideline, the same they were on for Friday’s Georgia-Georgia Tech game.

What Georgia football coach Kirby Smart said about Alabama

On the history between Georgia and Alabama...

“I don’t think these kids pay much attention to any kind of history because I mean their team, their roster is almost as new as ours. I mean, I think both of us are averaging 33, 34% new guys. You know, we did play them last year in a classic game. We played them this year in a classic game and then you know, multiple years in this game. But I think it’s pretty clear that each and every game has a history in life of its own and you play the game that season with the guys you have and the mindset of the guys you have. So, I don’t think these other games will have any effect on this one.”

On Nate Frazier since the first Alabama game...

“Well, I’ve seen it before that contest. I mean, I don’t think you measure someone by one play or one mishap. I certainly don’t measure him by that. He runs with great toughness, competitive fibers. I mean, he just competes. I love the way the guy practices every day and how much it means to him and he’s had good games and good plays since then and he’s had some that he wished he had back. So does every good player, but I don’t measure it from that moment to this moment. I look at it as a total season and what a tremendous job Nate’s done.”

On how much this game feels like a playoff game...

“Well, every game is a playoff game because for us, every game to this point would have probably taken, you know, us out of the SEC Championship game or out of the playoffs. So your back’s against the wall every week in this conference. It’s not new to either team. So it’s the next one and you can’t make it bigger than it is. It’s a big moment. It’s a chance for an SEC Championship and around our place, they put numbers up, you know, in the banners in the hallways for when you win SEC Championships and that’s significant to me. These kids, these players, they want an opportunity to win this conference. They mostly grew up around this conference and they know how hard it is to achieve an SEC Championship. So we want to be at our best. And we got an elite opponent to go against to do it.”

Georgia football injury report against Alabama