The No. 5 Georgia football team takes on the No. 17 Alabama Crimson Tide in a Week 5 college football game. Below you can find information on game time, TV channel, odds and how to stream and watch the game online.

Georgia beat Tennessee 44-41 last time out. The Bulldogs will be playing Alabama at home for the first time since 2015. This will also be the first time Kirby Smart faces Alabama in Sanford Stadium.

Georgia football-Alabama game time for Week 5 game

The Georgia football-Alabama game is set to start at 7:37 p.m. ET on Saturday, September 27.

Fans are encouraged to be seated in the stadium 25 minutes prior to kickoff as Georgia will be giving out LED wristbands to 65,000 fans.

Georgia football-Alabama TV channel for Week 5 game

The Georgia football-Alabama game will be broadcast on ABC. Chris Fowler, Kirk Herbstreit and Holly Rowe will broadcast the game.

Georgia football-Alabama: How to watch online, stream Week 5 game

The Georgia football-Alabama game will be streamed using the WatchESPN app. Click here to watch the game. You will need a subscription to watch.

Georgia football-Alabama: Odds, point spread, over/under for Week 5 game

Georgia football is a 3-point favorite against Alabama. The total for the game is 53.5 points.

Georgia is 0-3 against the spread this season.

What Georgia football coach Kirby Smart said about Alabama

On how Alabama’s offensive identity has changed if at all...

“Well, I mean, Ty’s different than Milroe, you said it. So there’s a difference in that, but he’s a really good athlete. Like, he’s a tremendous athlete. He played in games last year, and you watch all the snaps he took, and he has 60-, 70-, 80-yard runs that are running down the field outrunning good defenses. So he’s a talented player. I would say he’s probably the hottest quarterback right now in all of college football. His two last outings, I don’t know that I’ve seen a new completion — like, the ball does not hit the ground.

“He’s been accurate, he’s been quick with the ball. They’re really hard to defend because of their skill. They’ve got tremendous skill receivers, backs, tight ends, but you’ve got to have a trigger guy that can get those guys the ball and they do. And he’s seeing the field. I didn’t realize in the Florida State game that it was as messy and sloppy as the weather was at times. Like, we were playing a game during that time, so I had no idea until last week you go watch, and you’re like, oh, okay. It was a rainy, sloppy game. In the other games he’s played, there’s been no sloppiness. I mean, he’s accurate, he’s quick with the ball, he’s a good decision-maker and has made some elite throws. So they’re clicking right now offensively for sure.”

On what kind of difference playing this game at home can be for Georgia...

“Being at home is an advantage. Just as I say going on the road is hard. Going on the road last year to play the games we played, hard. Going to Tennessee a couple weeks ago was hard. Playing at home, it helps. The atmosphere helps, the crowd noise helps, being familiar with your surroundings and all that stuff helps.

“But at the end of the day, you’ve got to go play football, and it comes down to matchups, it comes down to who blocks and tackles the best, who executes and does things in the key moments of the game.So certainly glad it’s at home, but we’ve still got to play well.”

On Sanford atmosphere and if it’s a different place to play with how the athletic department has upgraded the gameday experience...

“I don’t know what, it’s hard. To what you referenced there, I mean, the toughest place to play is where the best players are. So when you have really good teams, they’re hard to play against. I don’t know that the atmosphere alone makes it that way. I mean, there’s a point of no return, like A&M, it’s really loud. I played when I coached there when I coached at Alabama. Auburn, one of the hardest places, Tennessee, one of the hardest places. I mean, they’re all hard, LSU, they’re all really hard to play. And I think ours fits in that same category of hard to play in. But it’s what you’re playing against that makes the difference. I don’t like making it about the athletic department, what kind of atmosphere they create. The fans create the atmosphere, not the athletic department. And our fans have done a great job of giving us a competitive home-field advantage that is equal to other places in the SEC.”

Georgia football injury report against Alabama