Georgia football-Alabama: Game time, TV channel, watch online, odds for 2021 SEC Championship Game (December 4, 2021)

Georgia enters the game as the No. 1 team in the country, while Alabama is No. 3. The Bulldogs have not beaten Alabama since the 2007 season, the first year Nick Saban was at Alabama.

The Georgia football team will take on the Alabama Crimson Tide in the 2021 SEC Championship Game on Saturday, December 4, 2021. Below you can find information on the game time, TV channel, odds and how to watch the game online.

Georgia football is 6.5-point favorite this week against Alabama. The over/under for the game is 50.5. The Bulldogs are 8-4 against the spread this season. Alabama was last an underdog in 2015, which also came against Georgia.

“We are looking forward to the SEC Championship game. Always a great venue, a great event. I spoke on this yesterday. I feel like I’m saying the same thing twice, but it’s just an incredible atmosphere to play in. I never had a chance to play in it as a player, but have coached in it a lot of times, and it’s just a special atmosphere. And the fan bases of both teams regardless of who’s in it, are always so passionate, and excited for our players to get an opportunity to play in it. I guess it’s the first time since we’ve been here that we’ve got less of a portion of guys that have played in it. Our upperclassman have. Some have played in two of them, some in one, and some in zero. Very important to keep your composure and have a good plan of attack and then execute.”

On concerns about covering John Metchie and Jameson Williams:

”The quarterback -- the ability to get them the ball. They’re really elite wide outs, but what puts them over the top is the distributor. He is an incredible athlete, player, decision maker. What he didn’t get enough credit for is when the play breaks down, his skill set to deliver the ball, make people miss, he sets up rushers. He’s like a point guard. He’s like an elite point guard that can distribute the ball, and when he’s dribbling down the court, he’s got the ability to throw it over there, throw it over there, and then he can make you miss, and he almost baits rushers. He sits back there and is very patient, keeps his eyes downfield, great composure. But he makes those guys even better. Because where there might be another guy like that somewhere, they might not have the distributor to get them the ball, and he does a tremendous job. I think that O’Brien and them do a great job of putting them in positions that they’re hard to cover. They mix up where they put them. They’re not here and there, and that’s where they are. They move those guys around.”

On Stetson Bennett’s growth from last year’s Alabama game to this season:

”Yeah, a big part of it is, number one, protection. How well can you protect and allow him to -- because no quarterback is very good without protection. I think we’ve seen all good quarterbacks have rough days when the protection is not there. So the first thing you have to do is protect him well. You have to have a plan. He has to understand the plan. You have to avoid adverse situations. You get yourself in a bunch of 3rd and longs, I don’t care who your quarterback is, he’s going to struggle because those take longer routes downfield to develop if you’re going to try to get a first down. And experience. That’s the number one thing that Stetson has been able to grow from, is looking back at that game, I don’t know what that was, his second, third, I don’t remember, fourth start, and he’s played a lot more football now. Certainly, he has improved in terms of decision making. But it’s a critical piece to every game, is that player at that position makes so many decisions during the game that the outcome is usually affected a lot by the quarterbacks that play the game.”

Georgia football injury report against Alabama in 2021 SEC Championship Game

George Pickens (probable, knee), Jamaree Salyer (questionable, foot), Kearis Jackson (questionable, ribs), Chris Smith (questionable, knee), Kendall Milton (questionable, knee), Arian Smith (out, knee), Tykee Smith (out, knee), Trezmen Marshall (out, knee), Rian Davis (out, quad), Jalen Kimber (out, shoulder), Tate Ratledge (out, foot)

