Georgia football must answer left tackle questions to slow ‘game wrecker’ Will Anderson

Georgia football-Will Anderson-2021 SEC Championship Game
Georgia offensive lineman Broderick Jones (59) during the Bulldogs’ game against Vanderbilt at Vanderbilt Stadium in Nashville, Tenn., on Saturday, Sept. 25, 2021. (Photo by Tony Walsh)
Tony Walsh
@Kconnorriley
Posted

More Georgia football stories from around DawgNation

UGA News

NextBrock Bowers ‘special’ in Georgia offense despite Mackey Award snub
Leave a Comment