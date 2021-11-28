Georgia football-Alabama: Live updates, injury report, practice news for 2021 SEC Championship Game

The Georgia Bulldogs take on the Alabama Crimson Tide in the 2021 SEC Championship Game. Below you can find live updates, an injury report and the latest practice news for the game. This is the fourth time in the past five season Georgia has played in the SEC championship game. Alabama won this game last year, beating Florida 52-46. Georgia football-Alabama live updates, practice news for 2021 SEC Championship Game

5 p.m. Sunday update: Georgia coach Kirby Smart and Alabama coach Nick Saban will meet with the media to preview the game. The No. 1 ranked Georgia Bulldogs will take on the No. 3 ranked Alabama Crimson Tide on Saturday, December 4 in the 2021 SEC Championship Game. Georgia is coming off a 45-0 win over Georgia Tech, moving the Bulldogs to 12-0 on the season. The Bulldogs are the only unbeaten team in the Power 5. Alabama meanwhile needed need four overtimes to beat a 6-6 Auburn team on Saturday. The Bulldogs beat Auburn 34-10 earlier in the season. The Bulldogs have not played a game within 17 points since the first game of the season. Alabama on the other hand, played one-score games against its last three SEC opponents. This is the third time Georgia and Alabama have met in the SEC championship game. Alabama won both prior matchups, beating Georgia in 2012 and 2018. Alabama also beat Georgia in the 2018 National Championship Game, which was played in Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta. Georgia has not beaten Alabama since 2007.

