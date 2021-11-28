Georgia football-Alabama: Live updates, injury report, practice news for 2021 SEC Championship Game
The Georgia Bulldogs take on the Alabama Crimson Tide in the 2021 SEC Championship Game. Below you can find live updates, an injury report and the latest practice news for the game.
This is the fourth time in the past five season Georgia has played in the SEC championship game. Alabama won this game last year, beating Florida 52-46.
Georgia football-Alabama live updates, practice news for 2021 SEC Championship Game
5 p.m. Sunday update: Georgia coach Kirby Smart and Alabama coach Nick Saban will meet with the media to preview the game.
The No. 1 ranked Georgia Bulldogs will take on the No. 3 ranked Alabama Crimson Tide on Saturday, December 4 in the 2021 SEC Championship Game.
Georgia is coming off a 45-0 win over Georgia Tech, moving the Bulldogs to 12-0 on the season. The Bulldogs are the only unbeaten team in the Power 5.
Alabama meanwhile needed need four overtimes to beat a 6-6 Auburn team on Saturday. The Bulldogs beat Auburn 34-10 earlier in the season.
The Bulldogs have not played a game within 17 points since the first game of the season. Alabama on the other hand, played one-score games against its last three SEC opponents.
This is the third time Georgia and Alabama have met in the SEC championship game. Alabama won both prior matchups, beating Georgia in 2012 and 2018. Alabama also beat Georgia in the 2018 National Championship Game, which was played in Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta. Georgia has not beaten Alabama since 2007.
Georgia last won the SEC championship back in 2017, when the Bulldogs beat Auburn.
“The stage and the television audience and the national audience you get, it’s tremendous for our school, for recruiting, for everything,” Smart said on Saturday. “It’s one of the greatest events in a great location. Where football is king, all across the south.”
This game does have College Football Playoff implications, with Georgia holding the No. 1 ranking and Alabama sitting at No. 3. The Crimson Tide likely need to win to make it into the College Football Playoff, while Georgia should be in regardless of the outcome.
Georgia football-Alabama injury report
George Pickens (probable, knee), Jamaree Salyer (questionable, foot), Kearis Jackson (questionable, ribs), Chris Smith (doubtful, knee), Kendall Milton (questionable, knee), Arian Smith (out, knee), Tykee Smith (out, knee), Trezmen Marshall (out, knee), Rian Davis (out, quad), Jalen Kimber (out, shoulder), Tate Ratledge (out, foot)
Georgia football-Alabama game time for 2021 SEC Championship Game
The Georgia football-Alabama game is set for a 4 p.m. ET start.
Georgia football-Alabama TV channel for 2021 SEC Championship Game
CBS will broadcast the Georgia football-Alabama game. Brad Nessler, Gary Danielson and Jamie Erdahl will commentate on the game.
