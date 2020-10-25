Another week, another slight drop in both the Coaches Poll and the AP Poll for the Georgia Bulldogs. With the return of the Big Ten, the Bulldogs dropped to the No. 5 spot in both polls, as the Ohio State Buckeyes moved up in each.

The Bulldogs were off this week after a 41-24 loss to Alabam in the previous week. Clemson is still the No. 1 team in both polls. Alabama is No. 2, Ohio State sits at No. 3 and Notre Dame comes in at No. 4.

The only SEC teams that are ranked are Alabama, Georgia, Florida and Texas A&M. The Gators and Aggies were also off this week as well.

Georgia returns to action this week as it visits the Kentucky Wildcats. Kentucky is coming off a 20-10 road loss to the Missouri Tigers this past week. Georgia coach Kirby Smart is 4-0 against Kentucky as a head coach, including a 21-0 victory last week.

But even after the Alabama loss, Smart isn’t treating Kentucky as an easy win, even after the off week. Speaking on Wednesday, Smart was pleased with what he had seen from his team so far.

“We got some good work done yesterday. We had a really good practice,” Smart said. “I thought that there was good energy and enthusiasm out there, especially for an off week. The weather was great, and I thought the kids really competed.”

The two teams were originally set to play this past weekend but the game was moved back a week due to a COVID outbreak at Florida. The Wildcats and Bulldogs are set to play 12 p.m. ET with the SEC Network broadcasting the game.

You can see the full Week 8 AP Poll Top 25 and the Week 8 Coaches Poll Top 25 below.

Week 8 Top 25 Coaches Poll 2020

1. Clemson

2. Alabama

3. Ohio State

4. Notre Dame

5. Georgia

6. Oklahoma State

7. Cincinnati

8. Texas A&M

9. Florida

10. BYU

11. Wisconsin

12. Miami

13. North Carolina

14. Michigan

15. Oregon

16. Kansas State

17. Penn State

18. Marshall

19. Indiana

20. USC

21. Coastal Carolina

22. Iowa State

23. SMU

24. Oklahoma

25. Army

Week 8 Top 25 AP Poll 2020

1. Clemson (6-0) 2

2. Alabama (5-0)

3. Ohio State (1-0)

4. Notre Dame (5-0)

5.Georgia (3-1)

6. Oklahoma State (4-0)

7. Cincinnati (3-0)

8. Texas A&M (3-1)

9. Wisconsin (1-0)

10. Florida (2-1)

11. Brigham Young (5-0)

12. Miami (FL) (4-1)

13. Michigan (0-0)

14. Oregon (0-0)

15. North Carolina (4-1)

16. Kansas State (4-1)

17. Indiana (1-0)

18. Penn State (0-1)

19. Marshall (5-0)

20. Coastal Carolina (5-0)

21. USC (0-0)

22. SMU (5-0)

23. Iowa State (3-2)

24. Oklahoma (3-2)

25. Boise State (1-0)

