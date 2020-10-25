Georgia football falls in both AP and Coaches Poll following Big Ten return
Another week, another slight drop in both the Coaches Poll and the AP Poll for the Georgia Bulldogs. With the return of the Big Ten, the Bulldogs dropped to the No. 5 spot in both polls, as the Ohio State Buckeyes moved up in each.
The Bulldogs were off this week after a 41-24 loss to Alabam in the previous week. Clemson is still the No. 1 team in both polls. Alabama is No. 2, Ohio State sits at No. 3 and Notre Dame comes in at No. 4.
The only SEC teams that are ranked are Alabama, Georgia, Florida and Texas A&M. The Gators and Aggies were also off this week as well.
Georgia returns to action this week as it visits the Kentucky Wildcats. Kentucky is coming off a 20-10 road loss to the Missouri Tigers this past week. Georgia coach Kirby Smart is 4-0 against Kentucky as a head coach, including a 21-0 victory last week.
But even after the Alabama loss, Smart isn’t treating Kentucky as an easy win, even after the off week. Speaking on Wednesday, Smart was pleased with what he had seen from his team so far.
“We got some good work done yesterday. We had a really good practice,” Smart said. “I thought that there was good energy and enthusiasm out there, especially for an off week. The weather was great, and I thought the kids really competed.”
The two teams were originally set to play this past weekend but the game was moved back a week due to a COVID outbreak at Florida. The Wildcats and Bulldogs are set to play 12 p.m. ET with the SEC Network broadcasting the game.
You can see the full Week 8 AP Poll Top 25 and the Week 8 Coaches Poll Top 25 below.
Week 8 Top 25 Coaches Poll 2020
1. Clemson
2. Alabama
3. Ohio State
4. Notre Dame
5. Georgia
6. Oklahoma State
7. Cincinnati
8. Texas A&M
9. Florida
10. BYU
11. Wisconsin
12. Miami
13. North Carolina
14. Michigan
15. Oregon
16. Kansas State
17. Penn State
18. Marshall
19. Indiana
20. USC
21. Coastal Carolina
22. Iowa State
23. SMU
24. Oklahoma
25. Army
Week 8 Top 25 AP Poll 2020
1. Clemson (6-0) 2
2. Alabama (5-0)
3. Ohio State (1-0)
4. Notre Dame (5-0)
5.Georgia (3-1)
6. Oklahoma State (4-0)
7. Cincinnati (3-0)
8. Texas A&M (3-1)
9. Wisconsin (1-0)
10. Florida (2-1)
11. Brigham Young (5-0)
12. Miami (FL) (4-1)
13. Michigan (0-0)
14. Oregon (0-0)
15. North Carolina (4-1)
16. Kansas State (4-1)
17. Indiana (1-0)
18. Penn State (0-1)
19. Marshall (5-0)
20. Coastal Carolina (5-0)
21. USC (0-0)
22. SMU (5-0)
23. Iowa State (3-2)
24. Oklahoma (3-2)
25. Boise State (1-0)
More Georgia football stories from around DawgNation
- UGA great says Bulldogs can still achieve their goals if they ‘play Georgia football’
- Georgia football podcast: UGA fans will be frustrated by College Football Playoff debate
- Georgia football SEC Week 5 roundup: What DawgNation needs to know
- Kirby Smart reveals his role in Georgia offense, looks to avoid ‘boat race’
- What we learned about Georgia football during its off week
- DawgNation experts discuss whether top teams are on upset alert this weekend
- Georgia’s resilient Richard LeCounte: Alabama loss ‘a little bump in our road’
- WATCH: 4 Reasons for UGA fans to be excited about season’s second half
- 3-star Tuscaloosa CB Kamari Lassiter makes his college decision
- WATCH: 2021 Georgia football recruiting season appears to be kicking into overdrive