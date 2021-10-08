Georgia football-Auburn: Game time, TV channel, how to watch online, odds for Week 6 game (Oct. 9, 2021)
The No. 2 Georgia football hits the road this week to take on the No. 18 Auburn Tigers on Saturday Oct. 9. Below you can find information on the game time, TV channel, odds as well as how to watch the Week 6 game.
Georgia is coming off back-to-back shutouts, while Auburn picked up a big win over LSU. Georgia won 27-6 when the two teams met last season and 21-14 when the Bulldogs last played at Auburn.
Georgia football-Auburn: Game time
The Georgia football-Auburn game starts at 3:30 p.m. ET.
Georgia football-Auburn: TV Channel
The Georgia football-Auburn game will be broadcast on CBS. Noah Eagle, Aaron Murray, Rick Neuheisel and Jenny Dell will announce the game.
Georgia football-Auburn: How to watch the game online
Paramount+. will be streaming the Georgia football-Auburn game online. You will need a subscription to CBS in order to watch the game.
Georgia football-Auburn: Odds, over/under, points spread
Georgia football is 15.5-point favorite against Auburn this week. The over/under for the game is 47 points. Georgia is 4-1 against the spread this season.
Georgia football injury report against Auburn
Kearis Jackson (knee, probable), Tykee Smith (foot, questionable), Darnell Washington (foot, probable), JT Daniels (lat strain, game-time decision), Arian Smith (shin, questionable), Marcus Rosemy-Jacksaint (ankle, questionable), Dominick Blaylock (hamstring, doubtful), George Pickens (knee, out), Tate Ratledge (foot, out), Rian Davis (quad, out), Jalen Kimber (shoulder, out)
What Georgia football coach Kirby Smart said about Auburn
On the challenge of defending Bo Nix: ”The defensive challenge of facing a mobile quarterback (starts to laugh) is how long you have to cover, and how creative you have to be. There’s plays that are eight seconds long. Our guys on average play, I don’t know, a three- or four-second play is a long time? An eight-second play is a long time. He can extend plays. He can win with his feet. Bobo’s really creative with quarterbacks that can run. Some quarterbacks who can run can’t throw. He can throw and run. So it adds an extra element that sometimes the designed runs are easy to defend than one that you think is a pass because it is a pass and then he takes off. So it’s tremendously hard. I don’t think people understand how good an athlete this guy is. It’s been reported to me he’s hit 22 mph on GPS. We don’t have but maybe two receivers on our entire team that can hit 22 mph. So he is a really, really good athlete.”
On Auburn’s offense: ”A lot of similarities to the things that I’ve seen, obviously Mike (Bobo) has done a tremendous job in our conference and in his career of taking his best players and finding ways to highlight their positives. I think he’s done that with this unit—he’s got a couple really good backs and he’s got a quarterback who has a lot of experience. And I think them playing at Findley Lake and Georgia State game gave them a lot of confidence where both quarterbacks can play. I thought Bo (Nix) played a tremendous game against LSU. He’s a tremendous athlete. He’s got great feet, both quarterbacks are elusive and athletic in their own rights. I think Mike’s done a really good job. Again, I don’t know how much of it is him, how much of it’s (Bryan) Harsin, that’s not really what’s important to me. To me, it’s like you see traits of physicality—they can run the ball, they’ve got good backs, and they do a good job of getting the ball to their playmakers.”
On how the defense can improve: ”One thing is we can force turnovers. We didn’t force any turnovers and that’s what elite defenses do. So, we were not elite in that category. The other thing is play tempo and continue to work on it. We spend more time all week on our weaknesses and less time really on what our opponents do sometimes because we know what’s coming down the road and we also know to be elite you got to have to tackle well, especially in space. We didn’t do that on Saturday. We had some really, really bad tackling situations. Run after contact. So, we basically take the things we do the weakest and we continue to work really hard on those so that we can be better prepared.”
