On episode No. 1,543 (Oct. 7, 2021) of the podcast, Georgia fans can hear a discussion about what ESPN analyst Kirk Herbstreit recently said about the one concern he still has about the Bulldogs -- despite the fact UGA might have been the most impressive team in the country thus far.

Georgia football podcast: Kirk Herbstreit discusses one thing possibly preventing UGA from national championship

Beginning of the show: Georgia has arguably been the country’s top team so far this season, but according to ESPN analyst Kirk Herbstreit, there’s still at least one significant concern for the Bulldogs: the health of JT Daniels and the status of UGA’s passing attack.

I’ll discuss more of what Herbstreit said on today’s show and talk about why the UGA offense might quietly be evolving into a more potent force.