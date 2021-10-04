Georgia football-Auburn live updates, injury report, practice news for Week 6 game

Georgia is 5-0 on the season while Auburn is 4-1. Georgia won last season’s meeting 27-6 when the game was played in Athens.

The Georgia football team returns to practice on Monday as it begins to prepare for a game against No. 18 Auburn. Below you can find live updates, the injury report and the latest practice news.

12 p.m. update, Oct. 4: Georgia coach Kirby Smart is set to meet with the media shortly to preview the game against Auburn.

Georgia and Auburn meet this Saturday in Auburn, Ala. Both teams enter the game ranked, with the Bulldogs coming in as the No. 2 and the Tigers sit at No. 18. Both teams earned impressive wins last week, as Georgia beat Arkansas 37-0 and Auburn took down LSU on the road, 24-19.

These two teams met as ranked foes in 2020. That game also saw Georgia start Stetson Bennett, something it may have to do again on Saturday. Quarterback JT Daniels is dealing with a lat strain that kept him out of last week’s game against Arkansas.

“JT can’t control his lat injury. There’s nothing I can say,” Smart said on Saturday. “I’ve talked to trainers at the Cowboys, the Yankees. We’ve done all this research. There’s nothing else we can do but let it heal.”

Bennett threw for 240 yards and a touchdown last season in the win over Auburn. The Georgia defense made things miserable for Bo Nix and will look to do so once again this coming Saturday.

Through five games, the Georgia defense has given up just 16 points this season, the fewest in the country. Nix did have a strong bounce-back performance against LSU, throwing for 255 yards and also leading Auburn in rushing. It was the first win for Auburn at LSU since 1999.