Georgia football defensive lineman Bill Norton announces his transfer destination

To date, Norton is the only Georgia player to enter the transfer portal. He is no longer with the team and will not participate in the College Football Playoff game against Ohio State.

Norton announced he would be entering the transfer portal on Dec. 7, days after the Bulldogs beat LSU in the SEC championship game.

“I have officially entered the transfer portal,” Norton wrote in a message posted to Twitter. “Thank you to Coach Smart for giving me the opportunity to be a part of this team for the past 4 years and attain a National Championship. Im forever grateful for Coach Scott for taking a chance on me and forever believing in me, even if I didn’t. Thank you Dawg Nation for for everything.”

The defensive lineman from Memphis, Tenn., played in 13 games this season for the Bulldogs, with most of his work coming on special teams. He did have three tackles this year. Norton will have two years of eligibility remaining after he signed with Georgia in the 2019 recruiting cycle.

Georgia has not yet taken any players out of the transfer portal, though it has hosted multiple players. Texas A&M defensive back Deyon Bouie was in Athens on Sunday, as the Bulldogs have made it clear they will use the transfer portal to improve the roster where need be.

