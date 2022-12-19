Georgia football defensive lineman Bill Norton announces his transfer destination
To date, Norton is the only Georgia player to enter the transfer portal. He is no longer with the team and will not participate in the College Football Playoff game against Ohio State.
Norton announced he would be entering the transfer portal on Dec. 7, days after the Bulldogs beat LSU in the SEC championship game.
“I have officially entered the transfer portal,” Norton wrote in a message posted to Twitter. “Thank you to Coach Smart for giving me the opportunity to be a part of this team for the past 4 years and attain a National Championship. Im forever grateful for Coach Scott for taking a chance on me and forever believing in me, even if I didn’t. Thank you Dawg Nation for for everything.”
The defensive lineman from Memphis, Tenn., played in 13 games this season for the Bulldogs, with most of his work coming on special teams. He did have three tackles this year. Norton will have two years of eligibility remaining after he signed with Georgia in the 2019 recruiting cycle.
Georgia has not yet taken any players out of the transfer portal, though it has hosted multiple players. Texas A&M defensive back Deyon Bouie was in Athens on Sunday, as the Bulldogs have made it clear they will use the transfer portal to improve the roster where need be.
Related: Georgia football 2023 roster tracker: Live updates on transfer portal, NFL draft decisions and coaching news
Georgia was the only program in the country not to take a transfer last offseason. It did see 13 players transfer out of the program, while losing another 15 to the NFL draft.
The Bulldogs continue practice this week for their game against Ohio State. Georgia will practice in Athens this week before moving to Atlanta after the Christmas break. The College Football Playoff semifinal game is set for an 8 p.m. start on ESPN on Dec. 31.
More Georgia football stories from around DawgNation
- Closer look: Why Georgia OL improvement wasn’t enough to win Joe Moore Award
- Kirk Herbstreit identifies Kirby Smart’s winning edge as Georgia football coach
- Florida football decline continues, Gators avoid shutout with last-minute field goal in 30-3 loss
- Every Georgia football fan had the same reaction after Michigan wins Joe Moore Award
- Ohio State QB C.J. Stroud: Buckeyes preparing to ‘let it loose’ against Georgia
- After accomplished freshman season, Malaki Starks faces another big test for Georgia football
- Roderick Robinson II: The stuff you don’t know about the next great UGA running back is pretty special
UGA News
- Georgia football defensive lineman Bill Norton announces his transfer destination
- Georgia football 2023 roster tracker: Live updates on transfer portal, NFL draft decisions and coaching news
- Every Georgia football fan had the same reaction after Michigan wins Joe Moore Award
- After accomplished freshman season, Malaki Starks faces another big test for Georgia football
- Bowl practices crucial for Marvin Jones Jr., Daylen Everette and other young Georgia football players