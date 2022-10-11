Welcome to Good Day, UGA, your one-stop shop for Georgia football news and takes. Check us out every weekday morning for everything you need to know about Georgia football, recruiting, basketball and more. Best tight end in college football? Impact of Brock Bowers goes well beyond Georgia football box score Marcus Freeman had an interesting tweet on Sunday morning. The Notre Dame head coach was fresh off a 28-20 win over BYU. He took the time to try and tout his tight end Michael Mayer.

The Notre Dame tight end had his best game of the season on Bowers’ least productive effort. He had just two catches for 36 yards on the afternoon, both season-low totals. The Georgia passing offense as a whole struggled this past weekend against Auburn. Stetson Bennett had just 25 passing yards in the first half on 13 attempts. His biggest misfire was on a deep shot to Bowers. A good throw likely would’ve led to Bowers’ sixth touchdown of the season The tight end flashed his speed and got behind the Auburn secondary. But Bennett just overshot Bowers. “Those are the worst ones when you see them open you throw it, you think you’re throwing it well and then they don’t hit,” Bennett said. Related: Kirby Smart provides injury updates on Stetson Bennett, Jalen Carter and others ahead of Vanderbilt On the very next play, Bennett tried to force a ball to Bowers. That the tight end nearly came down with the ball eschews the fact that there were three Auburn defenders in the neighborhood.

Georgia got four snaps out of Adonai Mitchell on Saturday. Arian Smith and Dominick Blaylock played six snaps each. This has been a Georgia wide receiver group that has not been at full strength this season. That has allowed teams to key in on Bowers to a greater degree. Smart laughed off the idea that teams were triple-covering Bowers — and to be clear they aren’t — but the Georgia coach knows teams are going to do their best to take away Bowers. And the Bulldogs still have to get the ball to Bowers anyway. That’s the needle that Smart, and Bennett, have to thread. “I don’t think we can force the ball to Brock,” Smart said. “We have to have touches for Brock. And if you go back and chart our games, there’s -- when he touches the ball, usually good things happen.” Bowers’ impact on the Georgia offense though goes well beyond when Georgia gets the ball in his hands. He cleared the way for the first touchdown on Saturday as Kenny McIntosh found the end zone, running right off a block made by Bowers. Smart has constantly praised Bowers for his ability to make plays like that happen, perhaps even more than when he takes a handoff or catches a pass.

UGA News