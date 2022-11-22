What potential College Football Playoff Week 13 rankings mean for Georgia football future

ATHENS — Once again, there should be little drama about Georgia’s standing in regards to this week’s College Football Playoff rankings. Though uninspiring this past weekend against Kentucky, the Bulldogs came away with a 16-6 road win. Ohio State, Michigan and TCU all played similar types of contests, with the latter two needing field goals in the final seconds to win. But beyond the top four there is plenty of intrigue. And that will be worth watching, especially if the Bulldogs are able to maintain the No. 1 ranking come the final standings on Dec. 4. Below are some storylines to watch ahead of Tuesday night’s rankings, which will come out at 7 p.m. ET on ESPN. Does USC jump LSU?

The PAC-12 isn’t dead yet, with USC getting past UCLA this weekend. The Trojans now sit at 10-1 on the season and have punched their ticket to the PAC-12 championship game. USC’s best win to date is over UCLA, which isn’t as impressive as LSU’s win over Alabama. But with the Trojans having one fewer loss — the only blemish being a 43-42 road loss to Utah — USC is poised to leapfrog LSU in the rankings and move into the No. 5 spot, which should be vacated after Tennessee lost against South Carolina. Both USC and LSU in theory control their playoff chances. Should both teams win out, it would be hard to imagine a one-loss PAC-12 champ and the SEC champion being left out. Of course that requires USC to beat a surging Notre Dame as well as one of Oregon, Utah or Washington and LSU to take down Georgia in the SEC championship game. The odds may not be in either team’s favor to do that.

As it stands Georgia will definitively play LSU on Dec. 3. It might then see the Trojans next, in the event they keep winning. What happens with Clemson? Most wrote Clemson off following its loss to Notre Dame. It appears that Clemson did not write back though. The Tigers are coming off a 40-10 win over Miami and play a South Carolina team that just annihilated Tennessee. The Tigers will also have a chance to add another marquee victory to their ledger by playing North Carolina in the ACC championship game. That game did lose some of its shine following North Carolina’s befuddling loss to Georgia Tech.