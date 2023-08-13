3 Georgia football concerns following Scrimmage One

ATHENS — Georgia coach Kirby Smart has a good feel for where his football team is at, and in key respects he is far from satisfied per his press conference on Saturday.

The preseason No. 1-ranked Bulldogs remain one of the most talented and accomplished programs in the country, setting a high bar for themselves accompanied by soaring expectations based on past accomplishments.

There are several positive things to be excited about with this team, among them:

• Talented, deep and experienced offensive line