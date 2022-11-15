Dawgnation Logo

Darnell Washington unlocks the entire Georgia football offense: ‘He does everything for us’

Georgia Bulldogs tight end Darnell Washington (0) runs after a catch against Mississippi State Bulldogs cornerback Decamerion Richardson (3) during the third quarter at Davis Wade Stadium, Saturday, November 12, 2022, in Starkville, Mississippi. Georgia won 45-17. Jason Getz / Jason.Getz@ajc.com)
ATHENS — Stetson Bennett couldn’t believe it. In Georgia’s 10th game of the 2022 season, Darnell Washington finally had his first touchdown. The junior tight end hauled in a Bennett pass on the opening play of the fourth quarter, somehow being missed by the entire Mississippi State defense.

Bennett and Washington had failed to connect earlier in the game when Washington was similarly open in the end zone, frustrating Bennett after the game. No matter for Washington, who kept his head down and continued to make plays for the Bulldogs.

