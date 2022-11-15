Darnell Washington unlocks the entire Georgia football offense: ‘He does everything for us’

ATHENS — Stetson Bennett couldn’t believe it. In Georgia’s 10th game of the 2022 season, Darnell Washington finally had his first touchdown. The junior tight end hauled in a Bennett pass on the opening play of the fourth quarter, somehow being missed by the entire Mississippi State defense.

Bennett and Washington had failed to connect earlier in the game when Washington was similarly open in the end zone, frustrating Bennett after the game. No matter for Washington, who kept his head down and continued to make plays for the Bulldogs.