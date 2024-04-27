The first 100 players are off the board, as the second and third rounds of the 2024 NFL Draft were completed on Friday night.

Georgia had four more players selected, as Ladd McConkey landed with the Los Angeles Chargers, Kamari Lassiter was selected by the Houston Texans, the Green Bay Packers drafted Javon Bullard and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers selected Tykee Smith.

The Bulldogs have had six players drafted to this point. Only Michigan and Washington had more players drafted, as both schools had seven selections.

Georgia will look to add to its total on Saturday, as rounds four through seven take place. The draft resumes at 12 p.m. ET on Saturday.

Center Sedrick Van Pran-Granger is expected to be the first Bulldog off the board. There had been some thought that the offensive lineman could’ve snuck into the third round.

Instead, he is likely to make some team very happy at the beginning of the fourth round. Only three centers have been drafted to this point, with none coming off the board in the third round.

Van Pran-Granger started 44 games during his time at Georgia. He was also an All-American and won the Jacobs Blocking Trophy in 2023.

The Georgia center was also perhaps the most respected leader of the Kirby Smart era.

“44th start is incredible in this league, the amount of physicality on the offensive line and defensive lines in our league is brutal, and he’s stayed healthy,” Georgia coach Kirby Smart said of Van Pran-Granger. “He’s competed. Probably one of the best leaders I’ve ever been around.

“He got the most votes for captain, but not as many as some of our other years. What was amazing was how consistent Sed has been as a leader. He doesn’t really care what you think about him. He’ll say anything he wants to the team, and he doesn’t care what anybody in that room thinks about him.”

After Van Pran-Granger, Marcus Rosemy-Jacksaint is seen as the next most likely draft pick.

Similar to Van Pran-Granger, Rosemy-Jacksaint possesses excellent leadership skills. He’s a strong special teams player and a very willing blocker.

He was a key member on both national championship teams.

“Marcus Rosemy is one of the toughest kids I’ve been around,” Smart said of Rosemy-Jacksaint. “Played through injury, had a horrific injury as a freshman, bounced back from that. Total culture, team player, believes in the team first. Never complained once about not getting the ball. Dominant on special teams. I think that stuck out to a lot of these coaches here.”

Rosemy-Jacksaint is seen as a possible sixth-round draft pick. As a senior, Rosemy-Jacksaint had his most productive season. He caught 34 passes for 535 yards and 4 touchdowns, all of which were career highs.

Georgia could put two more running backs into the NFL, with Kendall Milton and Daijun Edwards both hoping to hear their names called on Saturday. There’s a possibility that neither player is selected but both were productive members of the Georgia football team.

Through the first three rounds of the draft, only four running backs were selected.

Defensive linemen Zion Logue and Tramel Walthour could also be drafted, though the expectation is that both players will be undrafted free agents that are signed quickly following the conclusion of the draft.

Georgia has had double-digit players taken in each of the past two NFL drafts. The Bulldogs enter Saturday tied with Alabama and Florida State with six draft picks.