Daijun Edwards: 3 things to know about the Georgia running back ahead of 2024 NFL Draft

Daijun Edwards is a running back from Georgia who hopes to be taken in the 2024 NFL Draft.

Edwards was Georgia’s leading rusher this past season and is looking to join the long line of running backs from Georgia in the NFL.

Daijun Edwards led Georgia in rushing in 2023

Edwards is not the flashiest player or running back but he was a very productive player in his time at Georgia.

Edwards posted career-best marks in 2023, rushing for 880 yards and 13 touchdowns in 12 games last season. Edwards shared the backfield with Kendall Milton, who hopes to be drafted in the 2024 NFL Draft.

Edwards added 20 receptions for 197 yards, showcasing his ability as a pass catcher as well.

Daijun Edwards earned the tough yards

Edwards never averaged more than 5.89 yards per carry, which came during his freshman season.

But when Georgia needed to pick up a short-yardage situation, the Bulldogs felt very comfortable giving the ball to Edwards.

Even at only 5-foot-10 and 207 pounds, Edwards showed time and time again he could pick up the necessary yards for Georgia and keep the sticks moving.

Kirby Smart is a big fan of Daijun Edwards

Edwards was not a highly-rated running back in the 2020 signing class, though he was a 4-star prospect.

But Edwards comes from one of the top high school programs in the state in Colquitt County and Smart knew Georgia was getting a player that could more than handle the program standards at Georgia.

Edwards won two national championships during his time in Athens. He was Georgia’s second-leading rusher on the 2022 championship team, finishing with 769 yards and 7 touchdowns, as Georgia went 15-0.

Daijun Edwards 2024 NFL Draft measurables

Height: 5-foot-10

Weight: 207 pounds

Arm: 29 3/4-inches

Hand: 9 1/2-inches

Broad jump: 9-foot-6

Draft range: Sixth round to undrafted

What Kirby Smart said about Daijun Edwards

“Well, he’s quiet. Kendall will tell you that. You can’t get Daijun to say nothing, and he’s from Colquitt County, which used to beat up on me in high school all the time. So every time I see him and talk to him, I love on him, hug his neck, and he’s become such a great person.

“He’s one semester away from graduating. So proud of who Daijun is and what he’s grown to be. Here’s a kid that wasn’t even that heavily recruited, but we took the kid because we knew he was tough as hell, he would work hard, and he had a tremendous season for us to really help us.”

Daijun Edwards: 3 things to know about the Georgia running back ahead of 2024 NFL Draft