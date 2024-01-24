ATHENS — We’ve put out our projected depth charts for the offensive and defensive sides of the ball. Of course, with Georgia playing so many players across a number of positions, some players and positions are more iron-clad than others.

Georgia isn’t likely to rotate out Carson Beck at quarterback and Malaki Starks at safety. Conversely, the Bulldogs rotate pretty regularly on the defensive line and at wide receiver.

So below are some players who might not necessarily starters in their place on the depth chart but will obviously play a significant role for the Bulldogs in 2024.

Wide receiver Anthony Evans: Barring a massive spring, Evans isn’t likely to be a starting wide receiver for Georgia when the Bulldogs open the season against Clemson.

But he’s shown enough that he’s going to play some kind of role for the Bulldogs. Late against Alabama, he was returning a key punt for the Bulldogs. He then scored his first career touchdown in the win over Florida State.

Georgia brings back Rara Thomas, Dominic Lovett and Dillon Bell, who will all command plenty of targets. The Bulldogs also landed three wide receivers out of the transfer portal. But Evans’ straight-line speed allows him to stretch the defense and makes him an interesting piece for this offense.

Tight end Lawson Luckie: Oscar Delp is firmly going to be Georgia’s starting tight end next season. But as Delp played significantly this past season, Luckie has a chance to do so for Georgia in 2024.

Luckie had a strong spring as an early enrollee last season, only for a preseason ankle injury to prevent him from seeing the field. It took Luckie some time to get over the injury, but tight ends coach Todd Hartley was impressed with how Luckie overcame that adversity during his freshman season.

Like Evans, Luckie caught his first career touchdown in the win over Florida State. Georgia does have to replace Brock Bowers and it may lean more on its wide receivers in 2024. But Luckie is going to earn a shot to be a key piece in this offense.

Offensive lineman Xavier Truss: Georgia rotating on the offensive line is nothing new. Be it at guard or tackle, Georgia has found a way to get plenty of experience for a number of offensive linemen.

Truss will be a very important piece for Georgia in 2024. The question is at what position? He started games at left guard and right tackle for Georgia last season. He could do so again for the Bulldogs in 2024. Georgia does have promising young options in Dylan Fairchild and Monroe Freeling. Micah Morris could also rotate along the offensive line as well.

Truss could start at multiple positions. He could also be a super sub for the Bulldogs, rotating in when need be. If Freeling and Fairchild are to start in 2024, they’ll need to be better than Truss in practice.

Defensive lineman Christen Miller: Georgia getting Naz Stackhouse and Warren Brinson was significant for the defensive line. But the Bulldogs will also need some of their young defensive linemen to step up.

Miller made some real improvements toward the end of his redshirt freshman season for Georgia. He had tackles for loss against Georgia Tech and Alabama before sitting out the Florida State game due to an injury.

Georgia rotates heavily on the defensive line, with Miller likely to play some type of role. But between Miller, Jordan Hall and Jamaal Jarrett, the Bulldogs will need their young defensive linemen to improve.

Linebacker Jalon Walker: Walker is the poster child for this list. Despite not starting a game for Georgia this season, he still led the team in sacks. He did so at the outside linebacker position, even though he and Georgia both see his long-term fit at inside linebacker.

With Smael Mondon, CJ Allen and Raylen Wilson all returning for Georgia, starts at inside linebacker will be hard to come by. Georgia also has Mykel Williams at outside linebacker along with Chaz Chambliss and Damon Wilson.

Still, Walker is too good not to see the field for Georgia. The coaching staff knows this and they’ll get Walker on the field in a way that best utilizes his skills.

Cornerback Julian Humphrey: The redshirt sophomore cornerback sophomore could end up starting for the Bulldogs in 2024. To do so, he’ll likely have to beat out Daniel Harris and Ellis Robinson. Daylen Everette also returns as a starter for the Bulldogs.

Humphrey found a way onto the field in 2023 thanks to his sticky coverage ability. He’ll still need to improve as a run defender if he’s to see the field regularly but he likely knows that.

Humphrey flirted with the idea of leaving via the transfer portal this offseason before electing to remain at Georgia. He wouldn’t have returned if Georgia didn’t have a solid plan for Humphrey in mind.