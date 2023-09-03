ATHENS — Georgia football came away with a convincing 48-7 win over UT-Martin. The Bulldogs had 559 yards of offense and gave up only one touchdown. That came late in the fourth quarter, with the game already well in hand.

And yet, there were still areas where the Bulldogs could’ve been better. That’s not just coming from a fan or media perspective, but Kirby Smart himself.

“if you don’t rise up or if you don’t meet the expectations — whether it’s a fanbase or a media base, you’ve got to make your team realize that we can actually get better,” Georgia coach Kirby Smart said. “They don’t need to pay attention to any negativity — not that I’m saying there will be. We just got to get better. And guess what: the team that’s standing at the end will be the one that got better, so that’s what we’re trying to be.”