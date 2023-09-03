Tennessee-Martin
By Connor Riley, DawgNation Staff
By Connor Riley, DawgNation Staff

ATHENS — Georgia football came away with a convincing 48-7 win over UT-Martin. The Bulldogs had 559 yards of offense and gave up only one touchdown. That came late in the fourth quarter, with the game already well in hand.

And yet, there were still areas where the Bulldogs could’ve been better. That’s not just coming from a fan or media perspective, but Kirby Smart himself.

“if you don’t rise up or if you don’t meet the expectations — whether it’s a fanbase or a media base, you’ve got to make your team realize that we can actually get better,” Georgia coach Kirby Smart said. “They don’t need to pay attention to any negativity — not that I’m saying there will be. We just got to get better. And guess what: the team that’s standing at the end will be the one that got better, so that’s what we’re trying to be.”

Below is a position-by-position look at how the Bulldogs did on Saturday night against a clearly overmatched UT-Martin program.

Quarterback: B

Carson Beck made his first career start, throwing for 294 yards in the win. He threw for a touchdown and ran for one as well before Georgia removed him from the game in the third quarter.

There were a few obvious misses from Beck, but that can be expected given it was his first career start. Beck told reporters after the game he didn’t really settle in until the second quarter of the game.

There was more good than bad from Beck, but he’ll have to be sharper against better completion. He knows as much, saying it after the win.

Brock Vandagriff and Gunner Stockton both got into the game, with Vandagriff leading a touchdown drive. The two will continue to compete for the backup quarterback job, but both quarterbacks showed they have the tools to help this Georgia team if need be.

Running back: B

Kendall Milton led the Bulldogs in rushing and had the longest rush of the night, ripping off a 37-yard run. It likely would’ve been longer had Milton not been battling a hamstring injury.

Roderick Robinson scored his first career touchdown and added 50 yards on the ground. Cash Jones also chipped in, catching 4 passes out of the backfield.

Smart hoped the Bulldogs would’ve had a few more explosive runs, with Milton and Robinson each having only one. The Bulldogs were without Daijun Edwards, as the senior running back had a knee injury.

Wide receivers: B+

Brock Bowers was up to his usual standard, catching five passes for 77 yards. He also added a rushing touchdown, giving him 5 touchdowns on just 14 career carries.

But Oscar Delp got plenty of burn as Georgia’s No. 2 tight end. He also found the end zone, catching Vandagriff’s touchdown pass. He’s not Darnell Washington, but Georgia clearly sees him as a valuable piece of the offense.

Offensive line: C

Georgia didn’t give up a sack on the evening, but the Bulldogs should’ve had more success when it comes to running the football. Considering the opponent, Georgia did not generate the kind of push expected against an FCS foe.

Earnest Greene got the start at left tackle and got plenty of reps in his first career start.

This grade is also brought down by two holding penalties that occurred when the second-string offensive line entered the game.

Jordan Hall got in as a part of the Georgia pass rush package, as did Jalon Walker and Darris Smith.

“Hard to evaluate, the level of competition. We’re better than the guys we played against,” Smart said. “It’s going to be a bigger evaluation when it’s, A, hotter, and B, a bigger offensive line.”

Inside linebacker: B

Similar to the defensive front. Jamon Dumas-Johnson and Xavian Sorey got the start but Georgia did see Smael Mondon get into the game as a third-down linebacker. He’s clearly not 100 percent yet as he makes his way back from a foot injury but Saturday was still an encouraging step for the junior linebacker.

“I was proud of Smael,” Smart said. “He came out there and played in some sub situations. He’s trying to get back to 100 percent.”

Freshman CJ Allen got plenty of run as well and earned some high praise from Kirby Smart after the game. Rarely has Smart been this effusive of a freshman.

“Hard to play a freshman linebacker in our defense,” Smart said. “He and Raylen being here in the spring have really grown. Raylen would’ve probably been in the same boat as him had it not been for his knee. CJ picks things up. He’s very smart and intelligent. He’s conscientious. He can do things right. He has a chance to be a good player.“

Georgia did not see EJ Lightsey dress out for the game.

Secondary: A

Georgia’s best unit of the night. Malaki Starks, Javon Bullard and Tykee Smith all shined on the night. Smith finished with a tackle for loss, while Starks was all over the field for the Bulldogs.

UT-Martin had only 14 passing yards on 11 attempts in the first half.

“I thought Malaki could have had a pick. I thought Bull did a nice job,” Smart said. “I thought Tykee made some good plays and eye control, but I don’t know that we got challenged like we’re going to get challenged.”

No missed kicks from Peyton Woodring, who won the starting place-kicking job. No miscues either in the punt or return game.

“It was really close, to be honest with you. I hated it because (Jared) Zirkel had a great spring, and he had a really good fall camp, but ultimately the height on the kicks was the biggest difference because their percentages were almost the same,” Smart on why Woodring won the place-kicking job. “I told them I want to do drills to see who can kick the ball higher, faster. That’s where kicks get blocked. Peyton did a better job of that. To be honest with you, I’ve got a ton of confidence in both of those guys.”

Mews handled punt and kick return duties. Will be worth watching how the return job looks when McConkey gets healthy.

Final grade: B

Defensively, the group gets an A. Georgia gave up just one play longer than 20 yards on the evening. Sure you would’ve liked more sacks and turnovers but the conservative way UT-Martin likely contributed to that.

Offensively, it was a slow start. Pretty much everyone acknowledged that. Georgia had to settle for a field goal in the red zone before halftime and went just 5-of-12 on third down on the evening. Only three times last season did Georgia put more yards than it did on Saturday, but the team knows it will have to be sharper as the competition increases.

