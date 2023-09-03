Tennessee-Martin
7
Final
48
Georgia
  • UMass Minutemen
    14
    Final
    Auburn Tigers
    59
    Buffalo Bulls
    17
    Final
    (19) Wisconsin Badgers
    38
    (3) Ohio State Buckeyes
    23
    Final
    Indiana Hoosiers
    3
    Boise State Broncos
    19
    Final
    (10) Washington Huskies
    56
  • Navy Midshipmen
    3
    Final
    (13) Notre Dame Fighting Irish
    42
    UTEP Miners
    14
    Final
    Jacksonville State Gamecocks
    17
    Ohio Bobcats
    13
    Final
    San Diego State Aztecs
    20
    UMass Minutemen
    41
    Final
    New Mexico State Aggies
    30
  • Hawai'i Warriors
    28
    Final
    Vanderbilt Commodores
    35
    San Jose State Spartans
    28
    Final
    (6) USC Trojans
    56
    Florida International Panthers
    17
    Final
    Louisiana Tech Bulldogs
    22
    Kent State Golden Flashes
    6
    Final
    UCF Knights
    56
  • St. Francis (PA) Red Flash
    17
    Final
    Western Michigan Broncos
    35
    Rhode Island Rams
    35
    Final
    Georgia State Panthers
    42
    Elon Phoenix
    17
    Final
    Wake Forest Demon Deacons
    37
    North Carolina State Wolfpack
    24
    Final
    UConn Huskies
    14
  • South Dakota Coyotes
    10
    Final
    Missouri Tigers
    35
    Arkansas-Pine Bluff Golden Lions
    7
    Final
    Tulsa Golden Hurricane
    42
    Florida Gators
    11
    Final
    (14) Utah Utes
    24
    Nebraska Cornhuskers
    10
    Final
    Minnesota Golden Gophers
    13
  • North Carolina A&T Aggies
    6
    Final
    UAB Blazers
    35
    Southern Utah Thunderbirds
    21
    Final
    Arizona State Sun Devils
    24
    Howard Bison
    23
    Final
    Eastern Michigan Eagles
    33
    Miami (OH) RedHawks
    3
    Final
    Miami (FL) Hurricanes
    38
  • Central Michigan Chippewas
    7
    Final
    Michigan State Spartans
    31
    Louisville Cardinals
    39
    Final
    Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets
    34
    Missouri State Bears
    17
    Final
    Kansas Jayhawks
    48
    Stanford Cardinal
    37
    Final
    Hawai'i Rainbow Warriors
    24
  • East Carolina Pirates
    3
    Final
    (2) Michigan Wolverines
    30
    Colorado Buffaloes
    45
    Final
    (17) TCU Horned Frogs
    42
    Bowling Green Falcons
    24
    Final
    Liberty Flames
    34
    LIU Sharks
    10
    Final
    Ohio Bobcats
    27
  • Utah State Aggies
    14
    Final
    (25) Iowa Hawkeyes
    24
    Ball State Cardinals
    14
    Final
    Kentucky Wildcats
    44
    Arkansas State Red Wolves
    0
    Final
    (20) Oklahoma Sooners
    73
    Virginia Cavaliers
    13
    Final
    (12) Tennessee Volunteers
    49
  • Louisiana Tech Bulldogs
    14
    Final
    SMU Mustangs
    38
    Northern Illinois Huskies
    27
    Final
    Boston College Eagles
    24
    Fresno State Bulldogs
    39
    Final
    Purdue Boilermakers
    35
    Western Carolina Catamounts
    13
    Final
    Arkansas Razorbacks
    56
  • Robert Morris Colonials
    7
    Final
    Air Force Falcons
    42
    Mercer Bears
    7
    Final
    (22) Ole Miss Rebels
    73
    Akron Zips
    21
    Final
    Temple Owls
    24
    Northern Iowa Panthers
    9
    Final
    Iowa State Cyclones
    30
  • East Tennessee State Buccaneers
    3
    Final
    Jacksonville State Gamecocks
    49
    Portland State Vikings
    7
    Final
    (15) Oregon Ducks
    81
    South Florida Bulls
    24
    Final
    Western Kentucky Hilltoppers
    41
    Tennessee State Tigers
    3
    Final
    (13) Notre Dame Fighting Irish
    56
  • UMass Minutemen
    14
    Final
    Auburn Tigers
    59
    Buffalo Bulls
    17
    Final
    (19) Wisconsin Badgers
    38
    (3) Ohio State Buckeyes
    23
    Final
    Indiana Hoosiers
    3
    Boise State Broncos
    19
    Final
    (10) Washington Huskies
    56
  • Navy Midshipmen
    3
    Final
    (13) Notre Dame Fighting Irish
    42
    UTEP Miners
    14
    Final
    Jacksonville State Gamecocks
    17
    Ohio Bobcats
    13
    Final
    San Diego State Aztecs
    20
    UMass Minutemen
    41
    Final
    New Mexico State Aggies
    30
DawgNation Invasion on the Tennessee River
DawgNation Invasion on the Tennessee River will be the ultimate tailgate experience for DawgNation! Join us for a DawgNation Riverboat Cruise on the Tennessee River prior to the game. This 3-hour tailgate includes two hours of cruising on the river and one …
clock iconclock icon
By Connor Riley, DawgNation Staff
ProfileProfileYoutubeVisit our Youtube page.

ATHENS — It did not take long to figure out how Georgia football was going to be honoring fallen teammate Devin Willock.

Georgia’s massive left guard Xavier Truss came out wearing Willock’s No. 77 jersey. It won’t be a permanent change for Truss, as the offensive line will all compete to honor Willock throughout the 2023 season.

But it meant a lot for Truss specifically to be wearing the jersey.

“It feels amazing, honestly,” Truss said on honoring his fallen teammate. “It makes me want to play that much harder on game day.”

Saturday brought a different wave of emotions for the offensive line.

“Everybody came up to me and was saying ‘It’s like having him back here.’ It made me sad,” Truss said. “When we come out we run out our entrance, come down here and have a little prayer. I just got on my knees and I said a little prayer to him, started talking to him a little, made me tear up.

“Just being back out here in this stadium, seeing No. 77, it’s amazing.”

Georgia’s offensive line didn’t give up a sack on the evening and the offense rolled up 559 yards of offense. The running game wasn’t dynamic but the Bulldogs were dealing with injuries at the running back position. It was also the first game with a new quarterback Carson Beck and offensive coordinator Mike Bobo.

“I have to go back and watch the tape and see,” Smart said of the running game. “I don’t think it’s scheme we have the runs we have, the same runs everyone in America runs. So that’s going to be do we get movement, do we have the wrong mike point, did they just whip us? There are times where we should get movement and didn’t.”

Willock was a valuable contributor to the offensive line last season, playing in all 15 games and starting twice. The Bulldogs started Earnest Greene at left tackle, Truss at left guard, Van Pran at center, Tate Ratledge at right guard and Amarius Mims at right tackle.

The offensive line seems settled, as Greene spent the entire first half with the offensive line. He was the only new starter for the Bulldogs.

As for the No. 77 jersey, that will be determined in practice each week. And the members of the Georgia offensive line look forward to competing every week to see who gets to honor Willock.

“Pretty much whoever is playing hard and showing they’re deserving of it,” Truss said. “It’s an incentive to play hard and kick ass. It’s like a pride thing. I’m proud wearing this.”

Xavier Truss on why it’s important to honor Devin Willock

ArticleArticle Related
ArticleArticle
clock iconclock icon
Social media sounds off on Mike Bobo, Georgia offense in Week 1 win over …
ATHENS — Even after back-to-back national championships, time does not heal all wounds for Georgia fans it seems.
Connor Riley
ArticleArticle
clock iconclock icon
UT-Martin coach provides telltale insight into why and where Georgia had …
ATHENS — Jason Simpson had some telling and complimentary comments about Georgia football on Saturday night.
Mike Griffith
ArticleArticle
clock iconclock icon
Carson Beck embraces ‘better never rests’ mantra after making first …
ATHENS — Georgia quarterback Carson Beck admitted it felt different on Saturday night in Sanford Stadium. Most obviously, he was referring to the fact that he was making his …
Connor Riley
ArticleArticle
clock iconclock icon
Kendall Milton back in Georgia lead back role, even while slowed by injury
ATHENS — Georgia football handed off the ball nine times to an injured Kendall Milton on Saturday night, the team’s most elite and explosive tailback.
Mike Griffith
ArticleArticle Most Read
ArticleArticle
clock iconclock icon

Social media sounds off on Mike Bobo, Georgia offense in Week 1 win …

Connor Riley
ArticleArticle
clock iconclock icon

UT-Martin coach provides telltale insight into why and where Georgia …

Mike Griffith
ArticleArticle
clock iconclock icon

Slow-starting Dawgs have plenty of room for improvement

Bill King
ArticleArticle
clock iconclock icon

Georgia football instant observations from an imperfect win over …

Connor Riley
ArticleArticle
clock iconclock icon

Carson Beck embraces ‘better never rests’ mantra after making first …

Connor Riley
Get the Latest Dawgnation News

Don't miss breaking news!

Sign up for the DawgNation Newsletter!

© 2023 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution. By using this website, you accept the terms of our Terms of UsePrivacy Policy.

California Privacy Notice and understand your options regarding Ad Choices. Learn about careers @ Careers at Cox Enterprises.