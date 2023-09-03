Saturday brought a different wave of emotions for the offensive line.

“Everybody came up to me and was saying ‘It’s like having him back here.’ It made me sad,” Truss said. “When we come out we run out our entrance, come down here and have a little prayer. I just got on my knees and I said a little prayer to him, started talking to him a little, made me tear up.

“Just being back out here in this stadium, seeing No. 77, it’s amazing.”

Georgia’s offensive line didn’t give up a sack on the evening and the offense rolled up 559 yards of offense. The running game wasn’t dynamic but the Bulldogs were dealing with injuries at the running back position. It was also the first game with a new quarterback Carson Beck and offensive coordinator Mike Bobo.

“I have to go back and watch the tape and see,” Smart said of the running game. “I don’t think it’s scheme we have the runs we have, the same runs everyone in America runs. So that’s going to be do we get movement, do we have the wrong mike point, did they just whip us? There are times where we should get movement and didn’t.”