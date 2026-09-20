Georgia football fans know the spot for the best postgame coverage on video can be found after each game on the DawgNation Postgame Show presented by the UGA Bookstore. Join host Brandon Adams break down all the action from Kirby Smart and the Georgia Bulldogs as they seek to repeat as national champions. UGA fans can also participate in the show each week by joining live via Zoom to provide their own takes on what it will take to get the Dawgs back to the College Football Playoff. This week’s edition of the DawgNation Postgame Show includes reaction to UGA’s 45-17 win over Arkansas.

It’s our Georgia football Postgame show live from the sidelines of Reynolds Razorback stadium following Georgia’s blowout of Arkansas. DawgNation’s

Brandon Adams will take you through the key moments and some injury concerns for UGA. Plus we have analysis from former UGA star Rodrigo Blankenship and our insider Jeff Sentell We will also bring you the most important soundbites from Kirby Smart and Gunner Stockton.

We always take your calls at 678-645-3294 (DAWG).

DawgNation Postgame airs immediately following every Georgia game.