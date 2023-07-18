“They’ll be dry land running, but they won’t be full go in practice. We’re going to go through a little bit slower ramp-up process with both of them. They’ve both been dealing with significant injuries. We’re hopeful to get them back, but I don’t know when that will be in terms of full speed.”

Mondon started 13 games for Georgia last season and led the team in tackles. He is expected to be a key piece of the Georgia defense once again this season, pairing alongside Jamon Dumas-Johnson. Georgia is well-stocked at inside linebacker behind him, with Xavian Sorey, EJ Lightsey and Jalon Walker all ready to fill his role.

Robinson was having a strong spring prior to his injury. Georgia was very banged up at the running back position this spring, with Roderick Robinson being the only scholarship running back who was not limited due to injury.

Smart did not know if either would miss anytime to start the season.

“They both had injuries in spring practice. Actually, if anything, they’ve done well,” Smart said. “They’ve progressed well and probably moved up the timeline if anything, but we can’t judge until we get out there with them and put pads on.”

As for Mykel Williams, who had foot surgery in the spring, Smart believes he is in a much better spot than Robinson and Mondon.