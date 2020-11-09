Kirby Smart updates growing injury list with the latest on Stetson Bennett, Kendall Milton and Lewis Cine

As bad as the Kentucky game was from an injury standpoint, the Florida game appears to have been just as damaging for the Bulldogs.

So much so that Georgia coach Kirby Smart’s first comments on Monday were about the physical state of his team.

“We have a dinged-up football team. We have injuries in some tough positions, but our kids are fighters and I know they’ll handle that the right way,” Smart said.

The Georgia head coach provided updates on four Bulldogs who sustained injuries during the game on Saturday.

Georgia quarterback Stetson Bennett suffered an AC sprain in his right throwing shoulder. He is day-to-day, though Smart was not sure of Bennett’s status ahead of Monday’s practice and if he would be able to participate.

Georgia wide receiver Marcus Rosemy-Jacksaint had surgery to repair a dislocated ankle he suffered in the first quarter. His season is over.

Georgia running back Kendall Milton is out three to four weeks with an MCL sprain. Milton’s injury occurred in the third quarter of Saturday’s loss

Georgia defensive back Lewis Cine is in concussion protocol following the hit he had on Florida tight end Kyle Pitts. Smart said he did not know the status of Cine for this Saturday’s game.

And all of that comes on top of the injuries the Bulldogs already had. Kenny McIntosh did travel with the team but did not play. Smart added that it was his hamstring that was a bigger problem rather than the knee injury he picked up against Alabama.

As for George Pickens, Smart reiterated it was more of the same from Georgia’s talented wide receiver.

“He was able to practice last week somedays with a no-contact jersey,” Smart said. “But it boils down to, can he handle the pain of the upper extremity? If he’s able to do that, then he’s able to go and we are hopeful that he will be.”

Georgia did get some help back at the wide receiver position as Arian Smith did travel for last week’s game after practicing for the first time last week. But it’s also worth remembering the Bulldogs don’t have wide receiver Dominick Blaylock this season.

Given the rash of injuries the Bulldogs have sustained in the past two weeks, Smart was asked if this was all coincidental or rather the part of some bigger trend.

“You always start questioning, ‘Oh wow, we’re having injuries.’ Everybody wants to point at the trainer or the strength coach or whatever, but so many of them are freaky deals. You see them, too,” Smart said. “It’s football, is what it is. The accumulation of those—I don’t know. I would say that if there were more soft-tissue injuries, I would question that. If we had a ton of hamstrings and pulls, but a lot of ours aren’t those—they’re breaks.

“That is tough, that is part of the game.”

Georgia was without arguably its best two players on the defensive side of the ball in Richard LeCounte and Jordan Davis against Florida. The former is expected to be out 4-to-5 weeks while the latter is still week-to-week according to Smart.

Smart wasn’t the only one asked about the rash of injuries and what the cause might be, as wide receiver Kearis Jackson gave his thoughts on the matter as well.

“The only thing we can do about that is have that next man up mentality and just push those guys around us, especially the younger ones,” Jackson said. “Just building the confidence up so they can get the job done.”

Smart added that Jackson has been playing through a hip pointer injury as well.

Still, Georgia will have a game this Saturday against Missouri. The Bulldogs are favorites in the game, which is set for a 12 p.m. ET kickoff on ESPN.

“We have been unfortunate in terms of injuries and they seem to happen in bunches,” Smart said. “We’ve had quite a bit. I certainly didn’t think coming out of the game that we would have some of these injuries we had in the Florida game. But you don’t control that. You don’t focus on it. You get next man up and you try to prepare those guys to play.”

Georgia football injury report

Stetson Bennett (AC sprain in right shoulder): Bennett suffered the injury on Georgia’s second drive of the game. He received a shot to the shoulder and re-entered the game only to be pulled in the third quarter. Smart did not commit to starting Bennett on Monday due to his health: “He is going to find out today if he is going to be able to go out there and throw. It’s one of those deals that we don’t know how effective he’s going to be- whether he’s going to require another shot to do it.”

Marcus Rosemy-Jacksaint (ankle): The freshman wide receiver will miss the rest of the season due to a dislocated ankle. He had surgery on the injury on Monday. Smart provided more details on the injury: “They expect a full recovery, similar to what James Cook had at one time, Riley Ridley had it at one time. Both of those guys recovered fully. He is in great spirits, he’s a great kid, and has a great family.”

Lewis Cine (concussion): The sophomore safety is in concussion protocol following a hit he made on Pitts. Smart commented on the play that led to Cine’s ejection: “He’s a vicious hitter, a striker. We’ve had drills with him where we’ve told him he’s got to go full-speed, run through the mid-section of a bag or body, and he was trying to do that in that case. He felt like Kyle (Pitts) saw him coming and he dropped his head to protect himself, and it ended up being head-to-head contact. It’s unfortunate. That’s part of our game.”

RB Kendall Milton (MCL sprain:) Milton is expected to be out three-to-four weeks per Smart: “It’s not permanent but it’s something we have to get him back from.”

NT Jordan Davis (elbow): Davis is considered week-to-week per Smart: “We are hopeful to get him back, we just don’t know when that’s going to be.”

RB Kenny McIntosh (knee, hamstring): McIntosh traveled for the Florida game but did not play: “He was in an 85-90 percent of his full self. His hamstring was bothering him more than his knee now- he had some hamstring tightness, but we feel like he’s going to be able to go. He probably could have gone in an emergency Saturday, but we weren’t completely comfortable with it. We are hopeful to get him back this week and certainly need him.”

WR Tommy Bush (concussion): Bush has been out since suffering a concussion in a pedestrian accident.

WR George Pickens (upper body): Pickens, the team’s second-leading receiver, did not travel to Kentucky or Florida despite practicing both weeks. Smart said on Monday he continues to rehab his injury.

FS Richard LeCounte: The preseason All-American and team captain suffered a concussion, bruised ribs and shoulder injury in a frightening Halloween Night motorcycle accident in Athens. He will be out four to five weeks because of the injuries

DT Julian Rochester: The fifth-year starting defensive tackle suffered an ACL injury at Kentucky and is out for the year.

WR Dominick Blaylock: The sophomore is out for the year, suffering another knee injury in fall camp while trying to practice after last December’s torn ACL in the SEC title game.

DB Kelee Ringo: The 5-star recruit is out for the season with a torn labrum.

