Jamaree Salyer announces he will return to Georgia for 2021 season

Jamaree Salyer played well in his first year as a starter for Georgia at the left tackle position. And he’ll now be back to help the Georgia offensive line as a senior.

The offensive lineman from Atlanta announced that he would be returning on Twitter.

Salyer started nine games for Georgia at left tackle this season before moving down to left guard for the Peach Bowl against Cincinnati. Salyer will likely play guard at the NFL level, so it would make some sense for him to kick into the guard spot for the 2020 season.

Salyer spoke about how some of the rigors of playing left tackle for Georgia prior to the Peach Bowl.

“It’s been a challenge. It’s been fun,” Salyer said. “I feel like I had the off-season, the work I put in during quarantine, definitely helped me out a lot to prepare for this season. It was different. You can feel the difference out there a lot. I feel like the speed of the game was something that I definitely kept on building on as the year goes.”

Salyer signed as Georgia’s highest-rated offensive lineman in its 2018 class. Georgia has already seen one other member of that offensive line class declare, as Trey Hill announced he would enter the 2021 NFL Draft earlier in the week.

In addition to replacing Hill, Georgia will have to find a replacement for right guard Ben Cleveland. Georgia guard Justin Shaffer had previously announced that he would be back for the 2021 season for Georgia.

The Bulldogs bring back Warren Ericson, who started the final two games of the season at center for Hill as well as right tackle Warren McClendon. Xavier Truss got the start at left tackle in the Peach Bowl.

Behind Salyer, Georgia has a number of talented but unproven players. Clay Webb, Tate Ratledge, Broderick Jones and Amarius Mims will all try and earn playing time next season for the Bulldogs and offensive line coach Matt Luke.

Georgia’s offense should be a strength next season, as it will be led by quarterback JT Daniels. He also announced this week that he would be returning for 2021. Georgia will also have James Cook back, along with a host of young playmakers.

Salyer and the Bulldogs are scheduled to open the 2021 season against the Clemson Tigers on Sept. 4.

