Georgia football leads SEC with 11 on Senior Bowl Watch List, even with surprising omissions

ATHENS — Georgia football is poised for another record-setting season producing NFL talent based on the most recent Senior Bowl Watch List. The Bulldogs leads the SEC with 11 players on the Senior Bowl Watch List after having six players in attendance at the event last season.

RELATED: Way-too-early Georgia 2022 NFL Draft projections, range for players The annual all-star event is known better for its practices than the game, with all of the NFL coaching staffs and scouts descending on Mobile, Ala., to watch top players perform head-to-head in NFL-style drills. WATCH: Senior Bowl director impressed by Georgia front Georgia’s Mark Webb and Tre’ McKitty both improved their draft stock dramatically at the event last January. McKitty was selected in the third round of the NFL draft despite having just 6 catches for 108 yards his final season with Georgia. The Bulldogs set a school record with nine players selected in the 2021 NFL Draft, with only Alabama and Ohio State having more selected each with 10.

Not all of the Georgia names on the watch list are projected starters. Conversely, the Bulldogs have some projected starters not on the list: OLB Adam Anderson DB Latavious Brini RB James Cook NT Jordan Davis CB Derion Kendrick

OL Jamaree Salyer OG Justin Shaffer DB Christopher Smith LB Channing Tindall LB Quay Walker DT Devonte Wyatt

Preseason All-SEC Punter Jake Camarda is not yet on the list, but Senior Bowl executive director Jim Nagy explained that the game relies on the NFL to help with special teams selections. Georgia has some other eligible players not on the list that could still earn a spot, most notably Zamir White, Robert Beal, Julian Rochester and Ameer Speed. Players who get invited to the Senior Bowl are very likely to get an NFL combine invitation, though the two events are not affiliated.

