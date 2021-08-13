Georgia football leads SEC with 11 on Senior Bowl Watch List, even with surprising omissions
ATHENS — Georgia football is poised for another record-setting season producing NFL talent based on the most recent Senior Bowl Watch List.
The Bulldogs leads the SEC with 11 players on the Senior Bowl Watch List after having six players in attendance at the event last season.
RELATED: Way-too-early Georgia 2022 NFL Draft projections, range for players
The annual all-star event is known better for its practices than the game, with all of the NFL coaching staffs and scouts descending on Mobile, Ala., to watch top players perform head-to-head in NFL-style drills.
WATCH: Senior Bowl director impressed by Georgia front
Georgia’s Mark Webb and Tre’ McKitty both improved their draft stock dramatically at the event last January.
McKitty was selected in the third round of the NFL draft despite having just 6 catches for 108 yards his final season with Georgia.
The Bulldogs set a school record with nine players selected in the 2021 NFL Draft, with only Alabama and Ohio State having more selected each with 10.
Not all of the Georgia names on the watch list are projected starters. Conversely, the Bulldogs have some projected starters not on the list:
OLB Adam Anderson
DB Latavious Brini
RB James Cook
NT Jordan Davis
CB Derion Kendrick
OL Jamaree Salyer
OG Justin Shaffer
DB Christopher Smith
LB Channing Tindall
LB Quay Walker
DT Devonte Wyatt
Preseason All-SEC Punter Jake Camarda is not yet on the list, but Senior Bowl executive director Jim Nagy explained that the game relies on the NFL to help with special teams selections.
Georgia has some other eligible players not on the list that could still earn a spot, most notably Zamir White, Robert Beal, Julian Rochester and Ameer Speed.
Players who get invited to the Senior Bowl are very likely to get an NFL combine invitation, though the two events are not affiliated.
UGA News
- Georgia football leads SEC with 11 on Senior Bowl Watch List, even with surprising omissions
- Todd Monken: ‘You can hand the ball to’ Georgia TE Brock Bowers, a most interesting weapon
- How Georgia football offseason moves put Bulldogs on path to national title
- 3 hottest Georgia football position battles, and a rotation to watch
- Georgia coordinator Dan Lanning dishes on Darnell Washington catch radius, how JT Daniels an operator