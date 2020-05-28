Social media split on reaction to Georgia football landing JT Daniels

Newman did not get a chance to go through spring practices with the Bulldogs, due to COVID-19. Georgia is bringing players back for voluntary workouts starting on June 8.

“They’re all coming back on their own, you know what I mean, so it’s not like they’re going to be brought back in stages,” Georgia coach Kirby Smart said in a press conference with reports on Saturday. “We haven’t identified an exact number of players that will come back because, again, that’s voluntary. But

As a freshman, Daniels threw 14 touchdowns to 10 interceptions while passing for 2.672 yards. The USC program as a whole struggled that season. Daniels did miss all but one game during the 2019 season as he suffered a torn ACL and meniscus in USC’s season-opening win over Fresno State.

Related: What they’re saying about JT Daniels

Daniels was one of the top-rated quarterbacks in the 2018 recruiting cycle, ranking only behind Trevor Lawrence and Justin Fields in the 247Sports Composite rankings. What makes his high ranking even more impressive is that he reclassified so that he could graduate early from high school and enroll at USC in June of 2018.