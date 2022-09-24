Georgia running back Kenny McIntosh exists game against Kent State with leg injury

Dawgnation Logo
Kent State
22
4th QTR
5:30
39
(1) Georgia
  • Nevada
    20
    Final
    Air Force
    48
    Boise State
    10
    Final
    UTEP
    27
  • Duke
    20
    4th QTR
    4:04
    Kansas
    35
    (17) Baylor
    31
    4th QTR
    2:48
    Iowa State
    21
    Missouri
    14
    4th QTR
    5:41
    Auburn
    14
    Maryland
    19
    4th QTR
    6:28
    (4) Michigan
    27
  • Rhode Island
    24
    4th QTR
    1:08
    (23) Pittsburgh
    45
    TCU
    28
    4th QTR
    11:10
    SMU
    21
    Buffalo
    43
    4th QTR
    10:31
    Eastern Michigan
    31
    South Florida
    3
    4th QTR
    6:45
    Louisville
    38
  • Central Michigan
    14
    4th QTR
    6:51
    (22) Penn State
    33
    (5) Clemson
    35
    4th QTR
    11:16
    (19) Wake Forest
    35
    Bowling Green
    14
    4th QTR
    2:04
    Mississippi State
    45
    Fordham
    7
    2nd QTR
    10:01
    Ohio
    14
  • UCLA
    14
    2nd QTR
    10:16
    Colorado
    3
    UMass
    0
    2nd QTR
    8:33
    Temple
    0
    North Texas
    Sat, 9/24 on ESPN+ @7:30 ET
    Memphis
    (18) Florida
    Sat, 9/24 on CBS @7:30 ET
    (15) Tennessee
  • Minnesota
    Sat, 9/24 on BTN @7:30 ET
    (11) Michigan State
    James Madison
    Sat, 9/24 on ESPN+ @7:30 ET
    Appalachian State
    Notre Dame
    Sat, 9/24 on ABC @7:30 ET
    North Carolina
    Middle Tennessee
    Sat, 9/24 on ACC Network @7:30 ET
    (13) Miami (FL)
  • Florida International
    Sat, 9/24 on CBS Sports Network @7:30 ET
    Western Kentucky
    Texas Southern
    Sat, 9/24 on STADIUM @7:30 ET
    UTSA
    Indiana
    Sat, 9/24 on ESPN2 @7:30 ET
    Cincinnati
    (21) Texas
    Sat, 9/24 on ESPN @7:30 ET
    Texas Tech
  • Toledo
    Sat, 9/24 on Fox Sports 1 @7:30 ET
    San Diego State
    (25) Oregon
    Sat, 9/24 on FOX @8:00 ET
    Washington State
    Sacramento State
    Sat, 9/24 on MW Network @8:00 ET
    Colorado State
    Georgia Tech
    Sat, 9/24 on ESPNU @8:00 ET
    UCF
  • Tulsa
    Sat, 9/24 on SEC Network @8:00 ET
    (20) Ole Miss
    Arizona
    Sat, 9/24 on Pac-12 Network @9:30 ET
    California
    Ball State
    Sat, 9/24 on ESPN+ @10:00 ET
    Georgia Southern
    Arkansas State
    Sat, 9/24 on ESPN+ @10:00 ET
    Old Dominion
  • Navy
    Sat, 9/24 on ESPN+ @10:00 ET
    East Carolina
    Rice
    Sat, 9/24 on ESPN+ @10:00 ET
    Houston
    Akron
    Sat, 9/24 on ESPN+ @10:00 ET
    Liberty
    Southern Miss
    Sat, 9/24 on ESPN+ @11:00 ET
    Tulane
  • UNLV
    Sat, 9/24 on CBS Sports Network @11:00 ET
    Utah State
    Northern Illinois
    Sat, 9/24 on ESPN2 @11:00 ET
    (9) Kentucky
    (10) Arkansas
    Sat, 9/24 on ESPN @11:00 ET
    (24) Texas A&M
    Louisiana Tech
    Sat, 9/24 on ESPN+ @11:00 ET
    South Alabama
  • Marshall
    Sat, 9/24 on NFL Network @11:00 ET
    Troy
    Iowa
    Sat, 9/24 on Fox Sports 1 @11:00 ET
    Rutgers
    Houston Christian
    Sat, 9/24 on ESPN+ @11:00 ET
    Texas State
    Wisconsin
    Sat, 9/24 on ABC @11:30 ET
    (3) Ohio State
  • Charlotte
    Sat, 9/24 on ESPNU @11:30 ET
    South Carolina
    Miami (OH)
    Sat, 9/24 on BTN @11:30 ET
    Northwestern
    Vanderbilt
    Sat, 9/24 on SEC Network @11:30 ET
    (2) Alabama
    UConn
    Sat, 9/24 on RSN @11:30 ET
    (16) North Carolina State
  • Florida Atlantic
    Sat, 9/24 on BTN @11:30 ET
    Purdue
    New Mexico
    Sat, 9/24 on ESPN+ @11:30 ET
    LSU
    Louisiana
    Sun, 9/25 on ESPN+ @12:00 AM ET
    Louisiana-Monroe
    Kansas State
    Sun, 9/25 on FOX @12:00 AM ET
    (6) Oklahoma
  • Boston College
    Sun, 9/25 on ACC Network @12:00 AM ET
    Florida State
    Hawai'i
    Sun, 9/25 on FloSports @12:00 AM ET
    New Mexico State
    (7) USC
    Sun, 9/25 on Pac-12 Network @1:30 AM ET
    Oregon State
    Wyoming
    Sun, 9/25 on ESPN2 @2:15 AM ET
    (12) BYU
  • Stanford
    Sun, 9/25 on Fox Sports 1 @2:30 AM ET
    Washington
    (14) Utah
    Sun, 9/25 on ESPN @2:30 AM ET
    Arizona State
    Western Michigan
    Sun, 9/25 on CBS Sports Network @2:30 AM ET
    San Jose State
    Utah State
    Fri, 9/30 on ESPN @12:00 AM ET
    (12) BYU
  • Coastal Carolina
    41
    Final
    Georgia State
    24
    West Virginia
    33
    Final
    Virginia Tech
    10
    Chattanooga
    0
    Final
    Illinois
    31
    Virginia
    20
    Final
    Syracuse
    22
  • Nevada
    20
    Final
    Air Force
    48
    Boise State
    10
    Final
    UTEP
    27
  • Duke
    20
    4th QTR
    4:04
    Kansas
    35
    (17) Baylor
    31
    4th QTR
    2:48
    Iowa State
    21
    Missouri
    14
    4th QTR
    5:41
    Auburn
    14
    Maryland
    19
    4th QTR
    6:28
    (4) Michigan
    27

Georgia running back Kenny McIntosh exists game against Kent State with leg injury

Georgia football-Kenny McIntosh-injury-Kent State
091022 Athens: Georgia running back Kenny McIntosh picks up a long first down gain avoiding the tackle by Samford defender David Coleman during the first quarter in a NCAA college football game on Saturday, Sept. 10, 2022, in Athens. “Curtis Compton / Curtis Compton@ajc.com
@Kconnorriley
Posted

Georgia is already without its top wide receiver in AD Mitchell and on Saturday its top running back, Kenny McIntosh, exited the game in the fourth quarter with a left leg injury. The score was 32-22 at the time of the injury.

McIntosh took a hit with 8:04 remaining in the game and immediately came up hobbling. He needed some assistance to make it from the sideline to the medical tent, where he went as Georgia finished its drive.

McIntosh had nine carries for 44 yards on the afternoon while also hauling in six receptions for 35 yards. After exiting the medical tent, McIntosh was spotted riding an exercise bike on the Georgia sideline.

Without McIntosh, look for Georgia to turn more towards Kendall Milton and Daijun Edwards. To this point in the game, Edwards has 58 rushing yards on eight carries, while Milton added 40 rushing yards on eight carries. Georgia also got a 75-yard touchdown run from Brock Bowers in the first quarter.

Georgia is already without freshman running back Andrew Paul, as he tore his ACL in preseason camp.

More Georgia football stories from around DawgNation

UGA News

NextGeorgia football-Kent State live updates, score, analysis, injury …
Leave a Comment