Georgia running back Kenny McIntosh exists game against Kent State with leg injury

Georgia is already without its top wide receiver in AD Mitchell and on Saturday its top running back, Kenny McIntosh, exited the game in the fourth quarter with a left leg injury. The score was 32-22 at the time of the injury.

McIntosh took a hit with 8:04 remaining in the game and immediately came up hobbling. He needed some assistance to make it from the sideline to the medical tent, where he went as Georgia finished its drive.