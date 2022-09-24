Georgia running back Kenny McIntosh exists game against Kent State with leg injury
Georgia is already without its top wide receiver in AD Mitchell and on Saturday its top running back, Kenny McIntosh, exited the game in the fourth quarter with a left leg injury. The score was 32-22 at the time of the injury.
McIntosh took a hit with 8:04 remaining in the game and immediately came up hobbling. He needed some assistance to make it from the sideline to the medical tent, where he went as Georgia finished its drive.
McIntosh had nine carries for 44 yards on the afternoon while also hauling in six receptions for 35 yards. After exiting the medical tent, McIntosh was spotted riding an exercise bike on the Georgia sideline.
Without McIntosh, look for Georgia to turn more towards Kendall Milton and Daijun Edwards. To this point in the game, Edwards has 58 rushing yards on eight carries, while Milton added 40 rushing yards on eight carries. Georgia also got a 75-yard touchdown run from Brock Bowers in the first quarter.
Georgia is already without freshman running back Andrew Paul, as he tore his ACL in preseason camp.
