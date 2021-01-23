Georgia football, Kirby Smart being diligent with defensive back coaching hire

Georgia has a position coach opening following Charlton Warren becoming the new Indiana defensive coordinator.

A number of names were mentioned for the defensive back coaching job and there’s already been some movement on that front. Doug Belk was thought to be a candidate until he got a promotion to become the defensive coordinator at Houston.

Will Muschamp’s name has been heavily floated as a candidate to join the Georgia staff, though it seems more likely it will be in an off-field capacity. Georgia denied a report this week that Muschamp had already taken a job with the program.

On Friday it was reported that Georgia interviewed Glenn Ford for the opening. He was a former teammate of Kirby Smart’s at Georgia and has trained a number of defensive backs, including Minkah Fitzpatrick, Marlon Humphrey to go along with current Georgia Bulldogs David Daniel and William Poole.

Traditionally, Smart has taken his time to fill the openings on his defensive staff. He will likely not be rushed in the process find a new defensive backs coach. Smart himself is one of the best defensive back coaches in the country and knows what he is looking for from that position.

Whoever takes over will have a total rebuild, as the Bulldogs lose both starting cornerbacks to go along with fellow secondary starters Richard LeCounte and Mark Webb.

We’re talking 5-stars

The Georgia Bulldogs will have 18 5-star players on their roster in 2021. The Bulldogs have these highly-touted recruits at all positions on the field, such as quarterback JT Daniels, wide receiver George Pickens and linebacker Nakobe Dean.

The DawgNation team this week took a special interest in a number of those 5-star players that must take on a bigger role for Georgia in the 2021 season.

On this week’s Cover 4 broadcast, the DawgNation team discussed which players really need a strong 2021 season. Some of the popular names included Nolan Smith, Adam Anderson, Travon Walker and Broderick Jones.

Another prominent name to monitor is 5-star defensive back Kelee Ringo. He did not play during his freshman season due to surgery on his labrum.

Ringo has a huge opportunity in 2021, given the Bulldogs lose contributors like Eric Stokes, Tyson Campebll and DJ Daniel at the cornerback position.

In the run-up to the Peach Bowl, Georgia defensive coordinator Dan Lanning raved about the job Ringo had done this season, despite not being fully cleared for practice.

“I’m really excited. Sometimes you worry about a guy that has an injury how mentally engaged are they going to be able to be throughout the season,” Lanning said. “It’s tough when you know you’re not going to play a game. I’ve been impressed with Kelee’s attention to detail, really picking up some schematic pieces of our defense.”

The latest Tennessee football drama

It has been quite the week for the Tennessee football program. Since Monday, the Volunteers have fired head coach Jeremy Pruitt to go along with two other on-field coaches. Athletic director Phillip Fulmer also announced that he would be retiring.

Since the Pruitt news dropped, a number of highly-touted Tennessee players have entered the transfer portal, such as linebacker Henry To’oto’o, running back Eric Gray and defensive backKey Lawrence. Former 5-star signee Wanya Morris also announced that he would be transferring to Oklahoma.

The reason Tennessee fired Pruitt with cause was due to recruiting violations. The Volunteers became the butt of many internet jokes when Dan Patrick alleged that Tennessee had been giving recruits money in McDonald’s’ bags.

Kevin Steele, formerly the Auburn defensive coordinator, will be the interim coach for Tennessee. The Volunteers have already hired a new athletic director, as former UCF AD Danny White was tabbed with cleaning up the mess in Knoxville.

Georgia football lands 2022 commitment

The Bulldogs did have some movement on the recruiting front this week, as the Bulldogs landed a commitment from 3-star linebacker Donovan Westmoreland.

Westmoreland becomes the sixth commitment from the 2022 recruiting class. All six of those prospects come from the state of Georgia.

As for the state of 2021 recruiting, DawgNation’s Jeff Sentell provided an update on what Warren’s departure means with regards to the recruitment of top target Terrion Arnold.

Arnold is a 4-star safety prospect, who is set to decide between Florida, Alabama and Georgia on Feb. 3. National Signing Day is less than two weeks away.

