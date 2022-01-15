WATCH: Georgia football coach Kirby Smart leads CFP Championship Parade to Sanford Stadium

Coach Kirby Smart and his family — wife Mary Beth, twins Julia and Weston and son Andrew — waved to the crowd, warming the hearts of the Georgia football on a gray, 45-degree day.

ATHENS —The Georgia football parade stretched from Butts-Mehre Heritage Hall to Sanford Stadium early Saturday afternoon, Lumpkin Street lined with fans as the national championship Bulldogs passed by atop bales of hay on makeshift floats.

The Bulldogs’ defense, which limited Alabama to just one touchdown last Monday despite six Tide drives penetrating the Georgia 30, set a CFP record with 8 passes broken up in the game.

The defense, anchored by Outland Trophy and Bednarik Award winner Jordan Davis and Butkus Award winner Nakobe Dean, led the nation this season by allowing just 9.6 points per game.

The Bulldogs also allowed an FBS-low 12 touchdowns in 15 games and were tops in the nation in Red Zone defense.

“This is a really special group; didn’t really start sinking in for me personally until last night, seeing the families of the young men, who we spent so much time in their homes,” Coach Kirby Smart said on Tuesday, the day after the CFP title game.

“Seeing all those kids. It really hit home and got really emotional for me watching those guys celebrate with their families, which is what it’s all about.”

Saturday was another chapter for Georgia football, a parade for the ages, more memories of a lifetime for the Bulldogs’ faithful.