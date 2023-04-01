Georgia football questions adding up for Kirby Smart at halfway point of spring drills

ATHENS -- Kirby Smart does not waste words or actions, so it’s a good bet the eighth-year Georgia head coach has the Bulldogs’ anticipated Saturday scrimmage scripted to the “T.” The two-time reigning national champions have another reload on their hands, with no less than 12 players on NFL Draft boards including five potential — and three likely first-round picks.

RELATED: Brock Bowers remains ‘a machine,’ Kirby shares inside story Smart, as CEO of the football program, has had his share of crisis management during a turbulent offseason of well-documented tragedy and questionable off-field operations procedures. RELATED: Key returning player settles court case involving pellet gun The Georgia players, for their part, have appeared focused and committed to maintaining the sort of football standards that have led to championships. The Bulldogs are in the midst of spring football drills, looking to make the most of the 15 team practices allowed by NCAA rule. Smart will address the media on Saturday after a scheduled scrimmage for the first time since the spring drills got underway in March.

Here are three questions that will likely await him: How do the quarterbacks look? Smart has said he’s in no rush to determine a starter, but many want to know more about Carson Beck (how does he lead?), Brock Vandagriff (How well does he throw?) and Gunner Stockton (how much of the offense does he know?). Georgia’s G-Day Game takes place on April 15, at which point the public will get their first extended look at quarterbacks that played very sparingly last season. Next up? There’s always competition at positions, and beyond that Smart and his UGA staff work to build championship depth to sustain the inevitable rash of injures that occurs throughout the SEC schedule. Mykel Williams: Rising sophomore star defender out for the rest of spring drills after injury Georgia has been pressed at tailback and outside linebacker in spring drills, suddenly fragile position groups lacking depth and experience. The Bulldogs are also looking to replace an All-SEC kicker and find dynamic players in the return game. Offensive philosophy

Smart has always said it’s about putting the best 11 players on the field, regardless of who is coordinating the offense or calling the plays. Former Georgia QB and record-setting coordinator Mike Bobo has returned to Athens to replace Todd Monken, looking to break the school scoring mark his 2014 UGA offense set. RELATED: Missouri transfer putting on a show for Georgia in spring drills Bobo won’t have the same amount of experienced skill players to work with like Monken did last season — veterans Stetson Bennett, Kenny McIntosh, Kearis Jackson, Dominick Blaylock and Darnell Washington have all moved on. It creates more questions than answers as to how the Bulldogs look to put points on the scoreboard this season, some of which Smart may or may not be prepared to answer just past the halfway point of spring drills. Unwinding Kirby’s QB comments & thoughts on offense

