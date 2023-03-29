Report: Key Georgia football player settles court case, takes plea deal

ATHENS — Georgia has put another off-field case involving a football player in its rearview mirror via a successful plea deal brokered by attorney Kim Stephens, this one involving defensive tackle Warren Brinson. Brinson made a deal to get two misdemeanor charges of simple battery and two misdemeanor charges of disorderly conduct dismissed, per an Athens-Banner Herald report.

RELATED: Details emerge in Warren Brinson arrest, police tracked down UGA player Brinson, per the report, “was given credit for 36 hours of community service” that has been performed and successfully completed what’s known as a “Responsibility Awareness Program.” Stephens, who played football for the Bulldogs under legendary coach Vince Dooley, recently negotiated a timely plea bargain deal that ensured Jalen Carter would avoid jail time after the projected first-round pick faced racing and reckless driving charges. RELATED: Jalen Carter strikes plea deal, will avoid jail time Stephens, one of the highest rated defense attorneys in Georgia, drew national praise for his efficiency representing Carter in the high-profile case, which had been associated with the tragic crash involving two UGA program members. Brinson’s charges dated back almost a year, when he was charged with shooting at three women with a pellet gun loaded with gel capsules on campus last April 6.

Two of the women said they had welts after being struck — one in the rib cage, another in the sternum — per a police report. Police used footage to track down Brinson, who said he thought he was shooting at acquaintances. RELATED: ESPN projects another record Georgia draft class, Smart shares part of UGA secret to draft success The Solicitor General of Athens-Clarke County dismissed the charges, with Stephens telling the Athens Banner-Herald that Brinson instead “admitted to violating a municipal disorderly conduct ordinance” as part of the plea deal. Georgia coach Kirby Smart does not typically share if or how he disciplines players internally when such off-field instances occur. Brinson was among the players who appeared in all of the Bulldogs’ games last season. Smart and his players have vowed to maintain a high standard, with CFP Championship Game MVP Javon Bullard sharing how the Bulldogs recognize it’s an honor to represent the University of Georgia.

The defensive tackle figures to be key this season with Carter, an All-American, moving on to the NFL. Brinson is expected to play significant snaps inside along with Nazir Stackhouse, Zion Logue and Bear Alexander.

